It’s not mentioned in At Home With The Furys, so what happened to Tyson Fury’s uncle Hughie?

He actually helped train Tyson when he was just starting out

At Home with the Furys has brought up a heartbreaking moment from Tyson Fury’s past, so what actually happened to his uncle, Hughie? Here’s everything we know.

Who was Tyson Fury’s uncle, Hughie?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)



Hughie Fury was Tyson’s uncle and the brother of John Fury. He actually played a big role in Tyson’s early boxing career, helping to train him when he was just starting out. Back then, things were pretty basic, Tyson has even spoken about training in his uncle’s yard.

In a throwback Instagram post earlier this year, Tyson shared a photo from those days and wrote, “Never forget the past, this is where it all started in the back of my uncle Hughie Fury’s (RIP) yard, living in a trailer outside the gym.”

So, Hughie was a massive part of Tyson’s journey, especially in those early years before the fame and money.

But what happened to him?

Hughie Fury sadly died in October 2014 at the age of 50. At the time, Tyson was just 26, and he shared his heartbreak publicly. He wrote on Twitter, “Tragic loss for the fury family. Uncle Hughie Fury. Forever in my heart & life. RIP. Gone to see Jesus.”

According to reports from the Lancaster Guardian, Hughie was injured in July 2014 while moving a caravan. The drawbar of the caravan fell on his leg, breaking his shin. At first, his leg was put in a full cast from his toes up to above his knee. But after experiencing more discomfort, he went back to the hospital and agreed to have surgery, where a metal plate would be fitted into his leg.

During that operation, Hughie’s heart stopped while he was in surgery. It was later found that a blood clot had formed, which led to a cardiac arrest. He then fell into a coma for 11 weeks.

Sadly, Hughie never recovered. An inquest later found that he died from bronchial pneumonia resulting from a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest, and his death was officially recorded as accidental.

In At Home with the Furys, Hughie is brought up when Tyson is dealing with his own health issues. After suffering a torn rotator cuff, Tyson is advised he may need surgery, but his dad, John, warns him to be careful, referencing what happened to Hughie.

So, it’s clearly something that still really affects the family.

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