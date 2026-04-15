Ranked: The ages of the Million Dollar Secret season two cast from youngest to eldest

Season two of Million Dollar Secret has finally released, and there’s a varied cast once again, so let’s have a look at all their ages ranked from youngest to eldest.

Tarek Ahmed – 24

Out of all the ages of the Million Dollar Secret cast, Tarek is the youngest at just 24. His game plan is to get on everyone’s good side so they let their guard down around him. Sneaky.

Hunter Call – 25

Hunter admits he wants to appear “as the likeable idiot who was a non-threat” to others in the game.

Lauren Tennery – 25

Lauren’s plan is to stick to the shadows and come across as the “sweet, playful yogi.” We’ll see how long her plan will last for.

Kat Ellis – 26

Kat’s plan is to “lay low, become friends with everyone, lose challenges and play into a dumb blonde persona.” She added: “I really just want to cruise along as a passenger princess for as long as I can until I am forced to take over the drivers seat and start making big game moves.”

Kevin Moranz – 26

Kevin revealed: “My strategy was to come in, lay low and be completely under the radar.”

Nick Pellecchia – 27

Nick thinks that if he “leads with charisma and make things fun” he has a shot of winning, adding: “Once people feel comfortable and trust me, I’ll use that to quietly take control when it matters.”

Umeko Peterson – 27

Umeko plans to use her job as an intelligence analyst to “read behaviour, identify patterns, uncover hidden intentions and adapt how I moved within the game”.

She added: “By analysing interactions and emotional cues in real time, I made strategic decisions that helped me build trust, influence dynamics, and position myself effectively in a high pressure environment.”

Natalie Noisom – 29

Natalie will be playing “big” and plans to “bring a little Miami heat when needed” to The Stag.

Kasey Coffey – 33

Kasey revealed her game plan, saying: “I led with warmth, built trust early and made my moves before anyone saw me as a threat.”

Lauren Gierth – 43

As for Lauren’s strategy, the 43 year old revealed: “I’m just an innocent mom from the South. You can trust me, tell me all of your secrets, you’re safe here. When in reality, I’m writing everything down in my white journal with highlighters, post-its, and a red serial killer tracking string to use later for my own gain. *wink*”

Kaleb Moon – 44

Kaleb’s got a slightly different strategy to Lauren, as he plans to “fly by the seat of my pants and adapt every second, minute and hour”.

Daisy Skarning – 50

She plans to use her skills “in a non-threatening way” to win people over during the game, explaining: “This this ‘sweet flower’ Daisy, when they are least expecting it, will come in with skills that will kill. I regret nothing!”

Altie Holcomb – 55

Altie plans to fly under the radar for as long as he can, saying: “If I was gonna be whacked, I wanted it to be towards the end of the competition.”

Melissa Austin-Weeks – 61

Out of all the varied ages of the Million Dollar Secret season two cast, Melissa is the oldest at 61. But she knows exactly how she’s playing the game, and has even created a whole backstory using her age!

She explained: “I walked into this game knowing exactly how I wanted to be seen — pleasant, polite, and just a little underestimated.

“At 61, I figured I could use that to my advantage. So I created this whole story… divorced cat groomer, nothing too threatening, nothing too memorable. The idea was simple — while everyone else was busy sizing each other up, I’d be quietly paying attention. But bless it… night one, I told on myself.”

She continued: “I mentioned my husband and daughter back home, and in that moment, I knew my little story wasn’t going to hold. So I made a decision right then — I wasn’t going to keep digging a hole. I let the character go, and from that point on, I just played the game as myself… which, truth be told, can be just as unpredictable.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.