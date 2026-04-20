Who is Chantal Fury and why isn’t she in At Home With The Furys?

Whilst Chantal Fury isn’t the mum of Tyson Fury, she’s the second wife of his dad John Fury, and mother to Tyson’s half siblings, so why isn’t she in At Home With The Furys?

Amber Fury is Tyson’s mother alongside his siblings, whilst Chantal is the mum of Tommy and Roman.

John Fury and Chantal started seeing each other when he was still married to Amber

In John’s autobiography he revealed that he started seeing Chantal whilst still with Amber, admitting: “My first wife Amber and I had a rocky patch. And following one particularly ugly argument, she went to live with her parents to give us both some space. She stayed away for six months, and in her absence I began seeing Chantal. Who in time was to become my son Tommy’s mum.”

He added: “The relationship blossomed and deepened; in fact I’m still with this fine woman today all these years on. Chantal became pregnant early in our relationship and it was with a lump in my throat that I made my confession to Amber and told all my sons from my first marriage that they had a new half-brother on the way.”

Chantal and John ended up getting married in 1989 and have been together ever since.

She’s a very private person and has only appeared a couple times on the screen, once for when Tommy was on Love Island, and another during his recent BBC documentary.

During an appearance on Loose Women, Tommy spoke highly of Chantal, sharing: “I owe everything to my mother. I wouldn’t be sat here right now if it wasn’t for her. She never went out on the town, she qualified in her degree, there was always a meal on the table. She didn’t have money to put fuel in the car, but she would still take me to the gym.”

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