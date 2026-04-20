Everything Logan has said about Hailey after their Love on the Spectrum season four romance

Logan Pereira has opened up quite a bit about his relationship with Hailey since appearing on Love on the Spectrum, and he’s been very honest about how much it meant to him, so here’s everything he has said about her.

He found something ‘real’ in Hailey

Going into the show, Logan made it clear he didn’t want anything imaginary anymore, literally. He decided to end things with his imaginary girlfriend Tifa because he wanted a real relationship, saying he was looking for someone who would treat him “seriously” but also “have fun.” And then he found someone – Hailey.

He was nervous before meeting Hailey, especially as it was all new to him, but after getting help from dating coach Jennifer Cook, he felt more ready.

When Logan met Hailey, things actually clicked straight away. They bonded over cheesecake, and it didn’t take long for Logan to develop strong feelings. While she briefly stepped away during the date, he told cameras he loved her, and then told her she made him happy when she came back.

He felt ‘butterflies’ while kissing Hailey

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Things moved quite fast between them, and on their second date, Logan had his first kiss. Talking about it, he said, “It was really nice to kiss somebody.”

He also said he felt “butterflies” in that moment, and not long after, he asked Hailey to be his girlfriend, which she said yes to.

And despite having cameras around, Logan said it didn’t actually stop him from enjoying the moment with Hailey. He explained to Entertainment Tonight, “[The cameras] didn’t really matter. I had fun with the girl I was paired with. And I tried to have the kind of conversation I did with her and, you know, I tried to make sure she was comfortable with me, and I was comfortable with her, and I tried to make sure that we were both comfortable.”

He wanted to be with Hailey forever

Logan didn’t see the relationship as just casual either. He actually told his mum he wanted to be with Hailey forever. And he also told PEOPLE that he made a real effort to impress her, saying, “I tried my best to impress that girl.”

From planning dates to making sure she felt comfortable, he put loads into it. But sadly, things didn’t last after the show. Logan and Hailey saw each other one more time, but she decided to end the relationship and said she’d prefer to stay friends.

It was definitely not the ending he hoped for. And even though it ended, Logan has stayed really positive about the whole thing.

He told Tudum, “It was a learning experience.”

And instead of focusing on the breakup, he’s said he’s just glad he got to experience a relationship with Hailey.

He said, “When I was in high school, I saw a lot of people, forgive me for saying this, I saw a lot of people making out, hugging in front of the school, and I was a little jealous. But now I get to do it, and it’s just exciting.”

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