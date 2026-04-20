Is Charlie Tiedemann on Vanderpump Villa related to the historically cursed Tiedemann family?

The Tiedemann family house is one of the most haunted properties in America

Charlie Tiedemann is one of the new servers on Vanderpump Villa, but as a result of his surname some viewers have been wondering whether he’s part of the infamous Tiedemann family? Let’s find out!

Who are the Tiedemann family?

The historical Tiedemann family refers to Hannes Tiedemann, who was born in 1833 and became the president and co-founder of Union Banking & Savings Co after immigrating to America from Germany.

However, he’s most famous for building the historic Franklin Castle in 1881, also known as the Tiedemann House, which is regarded as one of the most haunted houses in America.

What is the eerie history of The Tiedemann family house?

Hannes Tiedemann was married to Luise Tiedemann, with the pair moving into the house in 1881 with their four children. However, soon after moving in their daughter Emma passed away from diabetes at just 15 years old. Mere weeks after her death, Hannes’ mother, Wiebeka, passed away and between 1886 and 1888 three more of Hannes’ and Luise’s children died.

Some claim that the unusually high amount of deaths that occurred in the house were not as a result of natural causes, but that Hannes actually murdered them.

Author Stephanie Lane claims that Hannes even killed his own niece, writing: “According to legend, Hannes also murdered his niece by hanging her from the rafters of a secret tunnel. He is also said to have killed a young servant girl on her wedding day in fit of jealous rage, and strangled one of his mistresses.”

Luise also passed away at the end of the 1800’s, with Hannes’ last living son, August passed away at the age of 42. Hannes himself died aged 75 of a stroke, and according to historians he has “no surviving relatives.”

So, is Charlie from Vanderpump Villa part of the Tiedemann family?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Tiedemann (@charlietieds)



Well, based on the fact that Hannes has no surviving direct relatives, it seems unlikely that Charlie is directly related to the family. However, Tiedemann is a common surname in Germany, so it could be that Charlie’s family also came from a similar region and they just happen to have the same last name.

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