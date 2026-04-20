‘There was no fight’: Abbey’s mum shuts down claims she and David split over marriage

Former Love on the Spectrum couple Abbey and David confirmed their split last week, but there have been claims they ended things over differences in getting married.

The two confirmed their breakup in a statement to People: “Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other. At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends wishing each other the best.”

And now Abbey’s mum has discussed their split in a new YouTube video, saying that the two will always have a “forever bond” between them.

She explained: “Abbey and David had a long relationship of over four and a half years. Abbey has grown a ton since she started both social media and Love on the Spectrum. She started to understand her own story, see herself as a person with autism in the world, learn to accept her autism and still try to have a relationship and fit in.

“None of this growth would have happened without David, that’s what relationships are, they help us grow and change. And I think Abbey learned so much in this relationship. So I’m personally grateful to David for being a mirror for her to see and figure out what she wants and who she is.”

Abbey’s mum also explained that neurotypical relationships look different from typical ones, saying: “And the other thing is please don’t judge autistic relationship as if they were typical. So many people on the spectrum are not going to do what normal people do.

“They’re not in it to get married, get a house, get a new car, have children. They may never live together as a married couple. What they had was a great great thing, and that’s thanks to the show. I feel like everyone’s missing the point on Abbey and David. I think they will have a forever bond.”

She then shut down claims that they split up because of disagreements over getting engaged, clarifying: “There was no fight over engagements and rings being thrown around. Abbey would say she wanted to get married, which really meant ‘I want to feel like a normal person in the world and do what they do in their relationships.’ It was almost like having a party, not the idea of moving in together.

“David was happy in his way of doing life, and Abbey’s was different and they found that out over a period of time. I’m grateful for the time they had, it was a fabulous relationship.”

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