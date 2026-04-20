Lisa Vanderpump reveals the real reason Dakota Mortensen was cut from Vanderpump Villa

So, loads have been going on around Vanderpump Villa lately, with one of the biggest talking points being the axing of Dakota Mortensen from season three, and now Lisa Vanderpump has actually spoken out and explained what really happened.

Even though Dakota was originally part of the show, viewers won’t really see him in the final version. That’s because his scenes have been edited out following the ongoing controversy involving his ex, Taylor Frankie Paul.

Now, Lisa Vanderpump has revealed the real reason why Dakota Mortensen was cut from Vanderpump Villa season three.

Lisa Vanderpump explains why Dakota was removed

Speaking about it, Lisa made it clear that Dakota didn’t have a huge role in the first place. She told PEOPLE, “He didn’t really have a big storyline” and explained that removing him “hasn’t affected the story.”

She explained, “[He had] a brief storyline of an interaction with somebody else, and we just scaled that back because of the controversy.”

Lisa also added that they didn’t want to bring unnecessary attention to the situation, especially when the show already has loads going on. “We don’t want to shine a spotlight on something that’s been so controversial when we have so much great content. Our show’s ready to go. Obviously, we don’t want to do anything extraordinarily significant at this stage in the game, but it’s ready to go,” she said.

At the end of the day, Lisa made it clear that the priority was keeping the show enjoyable. She said, “We’ve got so much ‘feel good factor’ and so much story content anyway. The visuals are beautiful, the stories are complicated. There’s a lot of humour in it, there’s a lot of funny, sexy time, and it’s a great show. It’s great entertainment.”

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