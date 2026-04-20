Here’s when season two of At Home With The Furys was actually filmed

A lot happens in season two of At Home With The Furys, so when was it actually filmed?

The message at the very start of episode one references his very recent comeback fight with Usyk, however they’re also still living in their old Morecambe house which they sold last summer. It’s all a bit confusing, so let’s break down the filming timeline!

When was season two of At Home With The Furys filmed?

Filming for the second season actually started in the middle of March 2024, as Tyson Fury posted behind the scenes videos of him being followed around by the cameras in Morecambe.

By May, Netflix confirmed that season two of the series was in development, with filming finishing around the end of 2025. His Morecambe house was listed in August 2025, and their move is discussed in the last episodes of the series.

Tyson’s comeback fight with Usyk happened earlier this month on April 11th, with the new season releasing the day after on the 12th. So, that means that some of the scenes in At Home With The Furys were filmed over two years ago.

Has the show been renewed for a third season?

It was! The show was renewed at the start of March, before the second season had even come out, according to Deadline. So, whilst cameras haven’t been officially spotted yet, it seems likely that the new season will start filming soon.

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