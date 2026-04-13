Revealed: The exact moment Love on the Spectrum’s Abbey knew she had to split from David

'It was a wake up call for her'

It seems like a moment during the newest season of Love on the Spectrum was a catalyst for Abbey and David breaking up.

The US Sun was first to report the news that their relationship had finished last week, with a source claiming: ““Sadly it’s true that David and Abbey broke up. They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.”

Another insider close to David claimed: “They did break up, but he is doing very well.”

And apparently the split came after Madison and Tyler announced their engagement, leading Abbey to seriously reflect on their relationship.

The source claimed: “Madison and Tyler’s engagement on the show was a big wakeup call for Abbey. While she is absolutely thrilled for her friends and genuinely so happy for Madison, it made her reflect on where her own relationship was going and forced some harder talks with David.

“David doesn’t know if he will ever be ready for marriage, whereas Abbey has no doubt that’s what she wants. And she know she wants it soon.”

Abbey and David have since confirmed the news of their Love on the Spectrum split in a statement to People.

They stated: “Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other. At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends wishing each other the best.”

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