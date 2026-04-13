Shelley addresses accusations that James doesn’t let her speak during Love on the Spectrum

Shelley has broken her silence over accusations from viewers that James doesn’t let her speak or constantly talks over her during Love on the Spectrum.

She explained in a video on Facebook: “The amount of people on here who say that I do not have a voice and that James is constantly talking over me, and I just do not understand it at all. James and I, we talk to each other and we talk for hours and it’s not just him, it’s us having a conversation that goes back and forth like a normal conversation.”

She continued: “It really bothers me because of course I’m going to let James talk about a subject that he’s interested in, and of course I’m going to listen to him because I support him. I like listening to him speak, and I like listening to him talk about subjects that he’s interested in. Why wouldn’t I, I love him. And while I’m at a restaurant eating, I’d rather listen to him than talk, because I don’t talk when I’m eating.”

Shelley also addressed why she gets so quiet when filming for Love on the Spectrum, whilst James gets more loud, saying: “James gets very energetic around cameras and I get more shy, because I’m constantly thinking about how they’re going to portray me. I think that that dynamic, it ends up being even more exaggerated on camera.”

She previously addressed how she feels about filming for the show in an interview with Reality Shrine last year, saying: “I don’t really like cameras, but it reflects what autism is like. It’s like, ‘How do I act when cameras are looking at me?’

“Because it’s like someone else is watching you, and you’ve got to remind yourself that it’s not just a camera, it’s about one million people or more, so what is going to be behind this camera?” Shelley added.

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