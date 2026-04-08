We don’t get properly introduced to her, so let’s meet Shelley from Love on the Spectrum

Shelley Wolfe has become a huge part of James’ life on Love on the Spectrum, but we don’t get much of an introduction for her. But worry not, as we’ve delved into the depths of her Instagram and interviews to get to know everything about her.

Shelley grew up in the UK

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If you detect an accent when Shelley speaks during Love on the Spectrum then you’re not mistaken, as she grew up in Southampton in the South of England.

She’s written about what it was like growing up in Southampton, especially as a child who at the time had undiagnosed autism.

She recalled: “Southampton was a lively place to grow up; the docks, the bustle of the high street, the mix of history and modern life all created a strong sense of place. Yet, as much as I loved my hometown, I often carried a quiet feeling of being out of step with the people around me.

“I remember sitting in classrooms, confused by group conversations that seemed effortless for others but exhausting for me. I put so much energy into masking, copying how others acted, rehearsing things to say, and forcing myself to blend in. Sometimes it worked, but it always left me drained, and still wondering why I could not simply be myself.”

She only got recently received an autism diagnosis

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During an interview with Reality Shrine last year, Shelley told us that she’d only got her autism diagnosis when she was 28, and had gone her whole life without knowing.

Shelley explained that one of the best things about Love on the Spectrum is how it helps show that autistic people can be wildly different from each other. She continued: “Growing up in Southampton, England, I wasn’t diagnosed and went to a normal school.

“I was picked on a little bit for just being a bit different. I now have all of these people saying, ‘Oh, you can tell she’s so autistic,’ but I lived my whole life until about 28, not knowing that I was on the spectrum and nobody ever said that to me.”

She moved to Japan and became fluent in Japanese

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Shelley them moved to Japan and lived there throughout her twenties, becoming fluent in Japanese and working her way up the career ladder to become a senior advertising manager. She still works for the company, but appears to work remotely from America.

She’s a huge ‘Drainer’

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Shelley sometimes refers to herself as a “Drainer”, a name for those who are fans of a music group called Drain Gang.

Shelley previously explained in an interview with SadPrt how she got into the niche fandom, saying: “Well, I can’t remember exactly when it was, but I actually found Drain Gang through — well, at that time it was Gravity Boys. I found them through, first of all, Yung Lean. I always really liked Yung Lean.”

She continued: “And I’ve always been a huge fan of Whitearmor. I don’t really think that he gets the recognition that he truly deserves, because he’s so talented, and I really like how he mixes so many different genres together to create this unique sound.”

Shelley added: “As I said earlier, I like Eurobeat; I was brought up in England when you had, like, Basshunter and a lot of the Swedish kind of Eurobeat kind of sound. And I really like how Whitearmor mixes all of these different sounds to get, like, Drain Gang’s unique kind of sound with Bladee and Ecco2k.”

So, how did she and James actually meet?

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Shelley and James are about to celebrate their second anniversary as they had their first date on April 20th, 2024.

James revealed how he and Shelley actually met in an interview with People, explaining he and Shelley met online, with her actually making the first move in their relationship.

He recalled: “She reached out to me online because she actually had seen me. She’d watched the show before, so I’m very glad that she did it. She reached out to me and we’d been communicating.”

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