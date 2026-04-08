Here’s what all the missing cast members from Love on the Spectrum season three are up to

From Tanner to Abbey and David, there’s several Love on the Spectrum guest appearances that we simply did not feel was enough. We wanted to see the ins and outs of where Abbey and David’s relationship is going, and how Adan is doing now Dani has moved on.

Tanner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Smith (@tannerwiththe_tism)

Tanner is officially bowing out of Love on the Spectrum, and that’s mainly because he doesn’t care about getting into a relationship. He’s still besties with Connor, has met Jack Black, and has worked with the Clemson College of Education to help people with autism.

Adan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adán Correa (@mrcorreaadan)

Adan appears to still be single. He’s been advocating for autistic people and recently broke his silence on his former split from Dani. He said, “At the end of the day you have to be able to live with yourself before you can live with someone else.”

Pari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Zhu Xi Caruso (祝西) (@blindsided_in_boston)

Pari is still loved-up with Tina two years after their first date, and seems to have done lots of train exploring in the last year. She made a cameo on season four, but took a backseat. She’s been to lots of fun events, such as Barbie Dream Fest and a Huntrix experience.

Abbey and David

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey Romeo | Life With Autism (@hatsbyabbey)

Abbey and David last posted together in December 2025. She wants marriage, while he’s less on board with the idea, and it’s been rumoured they may have split up. However, they do make a cameo and seem to be pretty happy at Madison and Tyler’s party.

Sonia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Wiggins (@soniawiggz_)

Sonia has been navigating her grief since her mother’s passing, and has stayed in close contact with her LOTS co-stars, such as Connor, Pari and Emma, the latter of who dated James. She hasn’t spoken to James since they dated on the show.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.