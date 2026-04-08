Everything you need to know about Madison’s fiancé Tyler White on Love on the Spectrum

He proposed to her on the show

Madison’s fiancé, Tyler White, has quickly become one of the most loved cast members on Love on the Spectrum, so here’s everything you need to know about him.

Tyler is a DJ and musician from Arkansas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler White (@tyler_white_official)



Tyler, also known as “DJ Ty White,” grew up in Arkansas and has always had a strong love for music. He actually taught himself how to play the drums by ear, which is pretty impressive. Music wasn’t just a hobby for him either, it became his whole career.

Back in 2017, he launched his own DJ business called DJ TyWy. Since then, he’s worked loads of events like weddings, concerts, and festivals across different states including Arkansas, Florida and Georgia.

And it didn’t stop there. Tyler has also taken on big roles as an emcee, even introducing major artists and performing at large events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler White (@tyler_white_official)



Tyler’s journey has gone from small beginnings to massive stages. For example, his very first DJ gig was a family wedding in Arkansas. But fast forward a few years, and he’s now performing at huge events and festivals.

One of his standout moments was performing at the Grand Ole Opry during its 100th anniversary celebration, where he was even surprised on stage by one of his idols.

More recently, he called performing at a major rodeo event a “full circle moment,” especially because it showed how far he’d come from those early days.

He’s also worked with well-known brands and organisations, and even performed for sports teams.

Alongside DJing, Tyler has been working on his own music. He’s even recorded in a professional studio in Nashville, which is a big deal for any country artist. He’s said that he’s got plenty of songs ready to release soon, so we can expect more from him.

Tyler was diagnosed with autism at a young age

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler White (@tyler_white_official)



Tyler is 28 years old now, and according to Austism Speaks podcast, he was diagnosed with autism when he was just three years old.

Instead of letting that hold him back, he’s actually used it as motivation. He often talks about wanting to inspire others, especially people on the spectrum.

He’s done work with autism organisations, hosted events, and spoken openly about his experiences. His message is pretty simple: Never give up and use what makes you different as your strength.

He met Madison on the show, and it was instant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Marilla (@madison_marilla)



Tyler met Madison Marilla during season three of Love on the Spectrum on a blind date set up by the show. And it sounds like it was love at first sight.

Tyler told PEOPLE that he thought Madison was “the most beautiful girl” he’d ever seen, while Madison noticed his cowboy boots, hat, and southern charm straight away.

They bonded really quickly over their shared love of country music, and from there, things just kept growing. By season four, their relationship had become one of the show’s biggest love stories.

Madison actually moved to Florida to be closer to Tyler, which was a huge step. They started spending loads of time together, going on dates, attending church, and just building a routine as a couple. They’ve also done fun things together, like visiting theme parks and attending events.

Right now, Tyler and Madison are happily engaged

Tyler and Madison got engaged on Love on the Spectrum season four. They don’t live together just yet, but they see each other basically every day. When it comes to wedding planning, they’re not rushing. They’ve said they want to wait for the right time and make sure everything is stable before taking that next step.

I can’t wait to see what’s next for them!

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