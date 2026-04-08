Here’s a wholesome update on Love on the Spectrum former stars who dated on the show

Heather and Michael dated on Love on the Spectrum Australia, and are still in contact today. In fact, they’re the best of friends even though it’s been years since the Netflix dating show was cancelled, with Heather confirming they are not dating but still in contact.

They meet up pretty much every month, with Heather writing in June 2025: “I’m so happy and proud to have known Michael and it’s thanks to LOTSAU that we are friends and we’ve both been through that journey together (along with our families and friends!).”

When people questioned the fact Heather left Michael during the show in 2021, she responded, “We’re actually friends now. I speak to him every now and then.” She now says one of her dreams is acting alongside Michael, as he currently works as an actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Ridge (@heather_ridge1995)

They went to Paramount’s One Night premiere together, and are on good terms considering people think she ghosted him. Heather set the record straight and said: ““Once after he met my family, I actually did become really busy. I had heaps of uni assignments.”

She added that she also “did two teams for Physie, plus individual competitions” and wrote on a Reddit AMA: “I only met him twice after the filming. Once at my Physie display night and the other at a pizza and games night.” However, they’ve reunited in the years since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Ridge (@heather_ridge1995)

Back in 2021, Heather said, “Truth be told, since filming ended and since he said we should be friends, he hasn’t talked or messaged me!” It appears that both Michael and Heather are currently single, but it’s really sweet that she’s so supportive of him.

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