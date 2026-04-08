Rhode Island locals speak about what John Caprio’s father was REALLY like before he sadly died

John Caprio‘s father, Judge Frank Caprio, has come up in conversation as it was revealed that he’s dating The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Kelsey Swanson. His face appeared to be blurred on the show, and it’s got people talking about his Dad’s legacy in the area.

A Rhode Island local has written on Reddit: “I loved how they blurred out Kelsey’s boyfriend’s face and then she said he has a goomah in Miami. All of us locals know who he is. His father was one in a million. It’s one of Judge Caprio’s (From Caught in Providence fame) kids.”

Another Real Housewives viewer said: “Judge Caprio restored my faith in kindness and reminded me of my own Nono,” while another person wrote: “judge caprio is def worth a few million & I believe they’re in a lot of real estate development.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John M Caprio (@johnmcaprio)

If you don’t know already, Judge Frank Caprio was best known for his TV judge work on Caught in Providence, and sadly passed away at age 88 on August 20, 2025, following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was remembered as the ‘nicest judge in the world’.

At the time of Caprio’s death, he was believed to be worth 5 million. One person remembered him and said, “That judge was amazing!!! 💛,” while most people know him from his court-based show. Someone else said: “His dad seems like such a genuinely good person.”

They added: “In all the videos I’ve seen, he talks his job seriously and cares about people.” Another person said: “Just look up all of the videos of him in court being an absolute mensch and actually helping people who are struggling instead of punishing them.”

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