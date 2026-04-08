A lot has happened, so here’s who’s actually still together after Love on the Spectrum

There’s been a lot of change in the status of certain couples this season of Love on the Spectrum, so who’s actually still together? Let’s find out, and very clear spoilers ahead so click away now if you haven’t finished watching the season yet!

Connor and Georgie – Split

Connor and Georgie sadly split up during Love on the Spectrum, just after celebrating their one year anniversary. However, their actual split played out off camera, but now Connor has revealed what actually happened between them.

Georgie and Connor went to London together, with him struggling with the future of their relationship during their trip. He admitted that her humour could feel “pretty mean sometimes” and he ended up breaking up with her just one week after they came back from the trip.

Connor opened up to People about the real reason he decided to split up from Georgie during Love on the Spectrum, sharing: “Firstly, this was the longest we spent with each other on a date. And well, I was just blown away by the fact I was in London.

“I mean, the last time I was there was just for one day and I barely got to see all the great landmarks, like Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus and, of course, Buckingham Palace.

“But I noticed Georgie didn’t seem as hyped by this as I was. And well, that made me concerned. Anyone else would’ve thought themselves blessed to be here.”

Connor also told Tudum more about the reasons for their split, saying he started seeing “stark differences” between them that he could no longer ignore.

He revealed: “Dating and relationships can be difficult and complicated, and as you spend more time with a person, you may learn they are not the perfect match. It is important to take care of yourself and prioritize your own wants and needs for a true connection.”

Madison and Tyler – Engaged

Madison and Tyler actually got engaged during the newest season of Love on the Spectrum, so it’s safe to say they’re very firmly still together.

The pair opened up to People about the moment itself, as well as what their wedding plans currently are. Madison shared: “I felt like the puzzle was coming together. Because earlier in the season when Tyler pulled my parents aside and it was for a long time, I kind of got a feeling that day that he was asking my parents for their blessing. And when he said in Nashville, ‘We’ll do more trips forever and ever,’ I just kinda had a feeling that the pieces of the puzzle were coming together.”

Tyler recalled that he was “very emotional” the whole day, and “couldn’t help but cry” when Madison read his letter aloud, adding: “I’m getting emotional just thinking about it right now.”

Being engaged to Madison is the “best feeling ever” for Tyler, and he described his favourite thing about her, saying: “The thing I love about her, the way she gets excited, her smile, the way she dresses and how she’s such a sweetheart.

“Of course, she’s helped me to be more blunt and not hide my feelings, and I think I’ve really benefited from being around her. One thing we’ve learned about each other is how to communicate.”

Pari and Tina – Still together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Zhu Xi Caruso (祝西) (@blindsided_in_boston)



Whilst they only appeared briefly during Tyler and Madison’s engagement party, Tina and Pari, who met last season on Love on the Spectrum, are also still together!

Abbey and David – Unknown

During the final episode of Love on the Spectrum, Abbey and David were still together as they made a cameo at Madison and Tyler’s engagement party.

The pair spoke about the future of their relationship during one scene, with Abbey admitting she hopes she and David will be next to get engaged, with David responding: “We can only be engaged whenever the time is right.”

However, filming for the most recent season reportedly happened around spring last year, which would mean it’s been almost a whole year since Abbey and David were still confirmed to be together.

Abbey did confirm she and David were still together during a recent episode of Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk Podcast, however this was actually filmed at least two months ago, and was presumably released to coincide with the new season of Love on the Spectrum.

She told Paul: “David and I like to go places, like the L.A. Zoo, Disneyland, Universal Studios, the Griffith Observatory. He says things that make me feel good [and] he covers my ears when there’s a certain noise I don’t like.”

Neither Abbey or David posted anything for Valentine’s this year, and it’s the first time they haven’t commemorated the occasion. They also haven’t posted each other in almost five months, with the last time either of them posted each other was at the start of December 2025.

According to Reddit, David confirmed to a viewer who messaged him about his and Abbey’s relationship that they were no longer together, however the post was removed and so there is now no evidence to confirm this is real.

James and Shelley – Still together

James and Shelley are still very happily together, with the Love on the Spectrum couple about to celebrate their second anniversary on the 20th April. They’re looking at moving in together and it seems like an engagement could be on the cards for them sometime soon in the future.

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