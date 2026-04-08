Here’s what the partners of Love on the Spectrum season four cast actually do for work

While Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum mainly focuses on the main cast, loads of people also get invested in the people they date.

Season four introduced us to Logan, Emma and Dylan, and along the way, we met their love interests too. And some returning cast members are in relationships as well, so people are curious about what their partners do for work. So, here’s everything we know.

Shelley – Senior advertising manager

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Shelley, who is in a relationship with James, is doing really well in her career. She works as a senior advertising manager, handling international projects and working with clients from around the world.

She’s also lived abroad before, spending several years in Japan where she learned the language and immersed herself in the culture.

Georgie – Volunteer and service dog trainer

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Georgie, who dated Connor, volunteers and helps train service dogs with an organisation called Tails of Hope. It’s something she’s clearly passionate about and fits really well with her caring personality.

Since appearing on the show, she’s also gained loads of attention and reconnected with people from her past. Speaking about it, she said, “I never thought I would become this popular.”

Tyler – DJ and musician

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Tyler, Madison’s fiancé, is all about music. Also known as “DJ Ty White,” he performs DJ sets and is working on releasing his own songs. He’s even recorded music in a professional studio in Nashville.

David – HR professional

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David, who is dating Abbey, has a more traditional nine to five job alongside his Netflix fame. He works in the HR department at Beverly Hills City Hall. Speaking about his job, he said in a Q&A with Little Sleepies, “I love my coworkers.”

Hailey – School food service worker

Hailey quickly became a fan favourite during her dates with Logan, especially because of how calm and confident she came across.

When it comes to work, she actually has a pretty hands-on role. During her first date with Logan, Hailey revealed that she works at a school as a food service worker. She explained that her job involves serving food to students, prepping meals, and doing “all kinds of stuff.”

Eric – 3D animator and actor

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Eric, who went on multiple dates with Emma, has a more creative career. He’s a 3D animator and modeller, and has also worked as an associate producer and actor. He studied animation and game development at Utah Valley University, graduating in 2023, and has since used those skills in his work. He’s even created his own original character. You can find his work here.

Alongside that, he’s got a bit of a performance side too. He’s known for doing a pretty spot-on Jim Carrey impression, which definitely came through in his personality on the show.

Melissa – Small business owner and creative

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Melissa, who went on dates with Dylan, seems to have a mix of creative and community-focused work going on. She’s been spotted running pop-up stalls at local markets, including events like the 4th Street Pop Market, where she sells her own pieces as a vendor. In one post, she shared, “I had a great time meeting wonderful people at my pop-up, it was so much fun!”

So it looks like she’s involved in small business and local selling, which is actually a big part of her routine.

But that’s not all. Melissa is also really into singing and performance. She’s shared multiple videos of herself singing songs on Instagram and has trained under a music teacher. She even performed at her graduation. She wrote, “It was an amazing experience and I always dreamed for singing/working with animals and finding love.”

On top of that, she’s also explored voiceover work and volunteering. She’s taken voiceover classes and has volunteered at animal care centres.

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