People are convinced Bri and Connor from Love Is Blind have already split, and here’s why

Bri and Connor were one of two Love Is Blind couples to last in the real world, but people are convinced they’ve secretly split. Connor still hasn’t posted any photos of Bri to his social media, while Bri did share a loved-up video of them kissing just one week ago.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, behavioural analyst Darren Stanton said they have tension already and said, “There’s a little bit of tension between them. During a road trip after the show, Bri posted a video on Instagram and when she’s talking, she seems frustrated.”

“Connor cuts her off at one point and that is winding her up,” Darren analysed of a recent video she shared. Aside from their behaviour, people are analysing their socials. Someone noticed that Bri and Connor appear to be doing everything separately from each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

One person speculated: “They don’t seem to be with each other at all lately? They always seem to be out with others and not each other.” Another wrote: “I picked up on this as well. Could be something. Could be nothing. I imagine their bubble burst when it aired.”

“I think they’re done,” said one person, but another confirmed they’re still together and saw them recently. They said: “I live in Columbus, and went to the Clippers game (minor league baseball team) last Tuesday and they were there together. So they’re certainly still together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

Just two weeks ago, Bri revealed that God “led her to one of the most beautiful love stories with her and Connor”. She explained that she found “love, support and security in Connor” and, in the last day, she shared a photo with Connor going to a sports game.

Reality Shrine has contacted Bri and Connor for comment.

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