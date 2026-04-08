We’re all utterly obsessed with her, so who is Hailey from Love on the Spectrum?

Hailey was Logan’s date during the new season of Love on the Spectrum, and safe to say we’re all already obsessed with her. I fear inviting her back for next season is a requirement and this point. So, what do we actually know about her?

Hailey lives with her mum and dad, and has just one sibling, an older brother. Logan and his sister Neith actually go to her visit her house, where her mum reveals that her father works as a general contractor.

As for what Hailey does for work she told Logan during their first Love on the Spectrum date that she works at a school serving and helping to prepare the food for students.

Hailey and Logan shared their very first kiss together during the show, and Logan even asked her to be his girlfriend. He told Tudum that it was “really nice to kiss somebody.”

Hailey also seemed very on board with their relationship, telling Logan that she “really liked him” and the feelings were clearly mutual.

He told his mum that he wanted to be with her forever, and at the end of the show it certainly seemed like they had something strong going on.

However, it wasn’t to be as they saw each other one more time before Hailey decided to end their relationship, telling Logan that she just wanted to be friends with him.

But for Logan, he’s just glad he got to experience a relationship, explaining that for him it was “a learning experience.”

His twin sister Neith also spoke to Tudum about his time on the show, saying: “It was interesting to see him in lover-boy mode. Dating can be a very tumultuous thing, but he handled it really, really well.”

He shared with People: ““I got into costumes, and then I went on some practice dates, one practice date, and I tried my very best to go on a couple dates. I tried my best to impress that girl. Well, here I am now. I still need to look for love.”

As for whether Logan is ready to dip his toe back into the dating pool after his Love on the Spectrum split from Hailey, he told Us Weekly: “I have been thinking about dating after that date. I’m looking for somebody that has the same interest as me.

“Maybe somebody that likes model trains and somebody with really nice hair — even if it’s not curvy or straight. Also somebody that has the same connection with me and likes cheesecake and red velvet cake.”

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