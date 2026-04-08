She’s been busy, so here’s everything Dani has been up to since Love on the Spectrum

Dani Bowman from Love on the Spectrum has always got something going on, so here’s what has she been up to since the Netflix show.

DaniMation is still her main thing

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Dani is the CEO of DaniMation, which she founded when she was just 14. It’s her animation company and training space for neurodivergent creatives. The whole idea is about using animation and creativity to build confidence, communication skills, and career pathways.

She’s described it as her life’s work, and she often talks about how creativity can unlock opportunities for neurodivergent people.

As she’s put it in her advocacy work, “Autistic people may express themselves differently, but their desire for connection, purpose, and belonging is the same as anyone else’s.”

She’s been speaking at loads of events and conferences

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Dani has also been doing a lot of public speaking and advocacy work. At events like DDNC 2026, she shared the stage with other neurodivergent speakers and talked about identity, labels, and power in difference.

One of her main messages is basically that being different isn’t a limitation. She’s been very clear that “what makes us different is exactly what makes us powerful.”

Dani has also been featured in Everything You Know About Disability Is Wrong podcast, where she spoke about autism acceptance. She explained how important clear communication is, shared that knowing what to expect helps her feel more comfortable and present in new experiences.

She’s been travelling with her boyfriend Henry

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Dani has also been travelling a lot recently with her boyfriend Henry, and it’s been a big part of her life outside of work. The couple have been to several places together, including trips like Ireland, Paris, and most recently Japan.

Dani has spoken about how important planning and communication is for her when travelling, and how Henry helps with that. She explained, “He always lets me know in advance of what’s going to happen and explains about the itinerary.”

Because of that, she said she’s able to really enjoy the experience and feel comfortable in new environments. As she put it, “I was so happy, I danced throughout.”

On Love on the Spectrum, Dani’s relationship with Adan was a big storyline. They shared a strong connection through animation and creativity, but eventually broke up due to differences around intimacy and readiness.

Since then, Dani has shared her relationship with Henry publicly. And the fact that they have been together for a year now is truly amazing.

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