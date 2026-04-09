Dylan reveals he and Melissa have still been dating each other after Love on the Spectrum

After Emma and Eric split up on Love on the Spectrum and Hailey called it quits with Logan, it was devastating that Dylan was pronounced as single, leading us to assume he’d broken up with Melissa.

But as it turns out, Dylan and Melissa are actually still dating each other, despite Netflix saying at the end of the series that he was still single.

He revealed all during an interview with Swooon, revealing: “We’re still together… and we’re talking to get to know each other. We’ve been talking on the phone and texting. And yeah, we’ve been planning to go out soon,” he confirmed.

As for whether or not Dylan would want to come back for the next season of Love on the Spectrum, he explained: “Everyone keeps saying that I should do the show again! If they ask me, I’ll say, ‘Okay, I’ll do it!’”

As for what happened to the other new cast members after this season, Emma told Swooon that after the show she and Eric decided they’d be better off as just friends.

However, she also revealed that she’d love to be able to come back next season to continue her search for love. She’s continuing to “see what’s out there [and is] open to new experiences”, and is still “finding what works for me and what doesn’t work for me.”

Emma and Eric aren’t the only couple who decided to just be friends after Love on the Spectrum, as Hailey and Logan also stopped seeing each other romantically.

The pair met up once after filming ended, but she decided she just wanted to be friends.

Logan told People: “I got into costumes, and then I went on some practice dates, one practice date, and I tried my very best to go on a couple dates. I tried my best to impress that girl. Well, here I am now. I still need to look for love.”

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