Here’s a huge life update on Sonia from Love on the Spectrum, who we’re all obsessed with

Sonia is the girl who dated James on Love on the Spectrum, and who was wearing an iconic phone bag that I’ll never forget. It’s been a whole year since we last saw her on our Netflix screens, so let’s find out what Sonia has been up to since she became famous.

She’s not spoken to James since the show, which he asked her to appear on. But she’s stayed in close contact with Emma, who also dated him, as well as Connor, Pari, and Madison. On a sadder note, Sonia’s mum, Marjorie Agosin, passed away two weeks before filming.

She wrote: “I lost my mom a few months ago, and now I’m spending Thanksgiving alone. No family members. The silence in this house feels heavier than anything I can explain.” Sonia now uses her platform of 126K followers and counting to advocate for mental health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Wiggins (@soniawiggz_)

Her fame on the show even secured her a signed skateboard from skating legend Tony Hawk! She told us how she and James never spoke after filming and said: “I just want a chance at love. I deserve my chance now and for people to see my Chilean life.”

Sonia has also been on a health transformation since the show, and has spent a lot of time with her friends and family, including her brother and father. She’s also been a huge advocate for people navigating the dating world after an autism diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Wiggins (@soniawiggz_)

She’s continued to date people in the last year, but so far, hasn’t yet met the man of her dreams. Sonia isn’t appearing on Love on the Spectrum season four, but there’s been huge demand for her to come back to the show so they can find her a good match!

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