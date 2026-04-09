All the Love on the Spectrum stars who have got engaged since the show

At this point Love on the Spectrum is one of the most successful matchmaking shows out there, and so far two of the cast members featured on it have got engaged. So, let’s see who they are!

Devin and Andrea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Morrissey (@devinmorrissey)



Devin starred in seasons one and two of Love on the Spectrum as a close friend of Dani, and he proposed to his girlfriend at the end of March.

He and Andrea have been dating for five years and he popped the question in Salt Lake City, announcing the news in an Instagram post, writing: “One of the biggest dreams I’ve had since I was very young was to become a husband to the most beautiful girl in the world. Little me would be so happy to see that dream now coming true.”

Tyler and Madison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Marilla (@madison_marilla)



Madison and Tyler are finally able to reveal more details about their wholesome engagement after the intimate moment played out on the newest season of Love on the Spectrum.

The pair opened up to People about the moment itself, as well as what their wedding plans currently are. Madison shared: “I felt like the puzzle was coming together. Because earlier in the season when Tyler pulled my parents aside and it was for a long time, I kind of got a feeling that day that he was asking my parents for their blessing. And when he said in Nashville, ‘We’ll do more trips forever and ever,’ I just kinda had a feeling that the pieces of the puzzle were coming together.”

Tyler recalled that he was “very emotional” the whole day, and “couldn’t help but cry” when Madison read his letter aloud, adding: “I’m getting emotional just thinking about it right now.”

As for their wedding, Madison and Tyler explained that they haven’t started planning it yet and had to keep everything a secret until Love on the Spectrum aired and their engagement was revealed.

When it comes to wedding planning, the pair say they haven’t started yet and don’t plan on rushing into anything.

Madison explained that they’re going to “wait until the timing is right”, with Tyler adding: “Yes. We’re definitely waiting on timing and [to] get through the speed bumps and all that good stuff and get to a point where I can provide for her. And also, we’ve had to keep it secret because of television, and it kinda makes it hard when you have to keep it a secret.”

The pair are also waiting until they’re married to live together, however they still see each other everyday and go to church together every Sunday.

Tyler shared: “We go on lots of dates. There have been times we’d go get something quick to eat and then go see a movie after church on Sunday, and I get her for Wednesday night. We go eat and then go to church and I take her back home. And we’ve gotten to do a lot of fun stuff together as well, like we go to Busch Gardens regularly.”

Being engaged to Madison is the “best feeling ever” for Tyler, and he described his favourite thing about her, saying: “The thing I love about her, the way she gets excited, her smile, the way she dresses and how she’s such a sweetheart. Of course, she’s helped me to be more blunt and not hide my feelings, and I think I’ve really benefited from being around her. One thing we’ve learned about each other is how to communicate.”

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