These salaries of Love on the Spectrum cast reveal who’s actually earning the most money

They might be on Netflix looking for love, but the Love on the Spectrum cast all have proper jobs, so how much salary do they actually earn?

From steady nine-to-five roles to creative side hustles, the cast have very different income levels. So, based on the average salary ranges for their jobs, here’s a breakdown of who on Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum is earning the most.

Logan and Dylan – N/A

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Aguilar (@king_dylan_01)



Let’s start at the bottom. Logan and Dylan don’t currently have confirmed jobs, so they’re likely not earning a steady income right now. They’re both still figuring things out, which is completely fair, but in terms of earnings, they’re at the lower end.

Emma – $20k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Sue Miller (@emmasuesviews)



Emma is still a student and spends a lot of time writing. Since income from writing can vary loads, especially early on, her earnings are likely quite low for now.

Tyler – $35k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler White (@tyler_white_official)



Tyler, aka DJ Ty White, is, as the name suggests, a DJ and musician. But as with most DJs starting out, income can be pretty unpredictable. The average salary for a DJ in the US is around $14 per hour, so depending on how many gigs he does, his earnings could vary around this range.

Connor – $35k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Tomlinson (@connortomlinson5)



Connor works in a supermarket, helping with day-to-day tasks. The average salary for a supermarket assistant is around $15 per hour, so he likely earns a similar amount to Tyler, depending on how many hours he works.

Georgie – $60k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgie Harris (@g30rg13_m4y)



Georgie works as a service dog trainer and also does volunteering. While volunteering doesn’t usually pay, her main role typically brings in around $50k–$60k per year, according to Indeed.

Madison – $65k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Marilla (@madison_marilla)



Madison’s situation is actually quite interesting. Her main role as a school activities director brings in a steady income, but she also runs her own jewellery business. So while her base salary is around $50k a year, she could be earning more depending on how well her business performs.

James – $80k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James B. Jones (@jamesbjones87)



James has built a solid career in IT as a support specialist. Tech roles like this can pay pretty well over time, and according to his LinkedIn, he’s been working as an on-site support specialist for over a decade. So, his salary likely sits at the higher end, around $80k–$85k per year.

Shelley – $110k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shelley (@shelley.wolfee)



Woah! As a senior advertising manager, Shelley earns a comfortable six-figure salary on average. According to Indeed, her role can go as high as $180k in the US, so it’s safe to say she’s likely the highest earner on the cast, and is absolutely minted. You go, girl!

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