All the cute deleted scenes from Love on the Spectrum season four we were robbed of

There’s several deleted scenes from Love on the Spectrum season four, from Logan debating how he’d ask Hailey to kiss him, to Connor discussing what he’d do if he met the royal children. There’s even a snippet of Georgie and Connor’s date to Windsor Castle we missed!

Connor discussed meeting the royal kids

Connor became really excited at the prospect of seeing the royal family at Buckingham Castle, during a conversation with his mum. He hilariously said, “Heaven forbid,” at the idea of meeting Prince George, because he’s the eldest son to Kate and William.

He taught Georgie about Windsor Castle

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A snippet of Connor’s date with Georgie to Windsor Castle was part of the deleted scenes, telling her it’s “in good shape from the looks of it”. He told her: “Don’t let the rustic look of this castle fool you. It probably has really good Internet.”

Logan debated asking Hailey to kiss him

Logan had an interview with the matchmaker, saying she’s “like heaven sent from above.” He asked how to approach asking Hailey to kiss him, and in the lead-up, called Cian the wrong name yet again. He also revealed Hailey “looked beautiful and smelled good” in person.

Madison meets up with her childhood bestie

Madison felt “very emotional but in an excited way” because she was meeting her best friend she grew up with, that she hadn’t seen in 13 years since she left California. “I still remember the last time I saw her very vividly because I didn’t want to tell her bye,” she said.

Dylan feels nervous before his date

Dylan stares at a Los Angeles river looking for fish. He also spots some garbage and tells Cian, “That’s not good for the environment.” It’s the run-up to his date with Melissa, in which he says his “heart is pounding” – before gifting her a toy shark and going on a date!

Emma calls her mum before her date

Emma called her mum before her date, telling her she’s got some jokes ready to tell. She planned to do her Donald Duck impression, or even her Mickey Mouse one. Emma was wary about “not wanting to try too hard” but her mum says to just be herself.

Emma tells friends about her date

Emma tells her friends that the date went great and that she liked Eric. She basically could not stop giggling, and recalls how Eric does acting, and is LDS. She said: “We stared into each other’s eyes a lot. There were a few awkward moments but we kept conversation going.”

Emma plans iconic Harry Potter party

There’s Hufflepuffs popcorn, fruit, and all sorts of Harry Potter fun for her birthday. Her family and friends also met Eric, and her mum jokes that she “can’t even tell if she likes him or not because she hides it so well.” On the other hand, Emma cannot stop laughing!

Pari and Tina discuss their outfits

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Pari and Tina dress up for an event, in which they flirt a lot! Pari tells her, “You really are the Amtrak to my commuter rail.” They agree to couple up and share a really long kiss, before saying they’re eager to move in with each other at some point!

Madison’s brother reacts to her engagement

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Madison’s brother revealed it’s “incredible” to see his sister get engaged to Tyler. He explained how Tyler is at their place every single day, and how Tyler is a “very easy-going guy”. At the engagement party, Dani and Henry chat to Pari and Tina, which is really wholesome.

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