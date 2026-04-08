Georgie had no idea Love on the Spectrum split with Connor was coming and ‘didn’t take it well’

We’ve heard a lot of details from Connor about his split from Georgie on Love on the Spectrum, but how did she take the whole thing?

During the show we didn’t get any insight into how she was feeling about the relationship, however from what others have said, it seems the breakup completely blindsided her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgie Harris (@g30rg13_m4y)



During an interview with Swooon, Connor explained that he broke up with her via text as he was abroad filming for a TV series at the time.

He recalled: “Funny story, I was in Canada at the time, working on the show Brilliant Minds,” he revealed. “I tried calling Georgie on the phone, [but] the words just got caught in my throat, so I told her over text instead.”

As for how she took the news, Connor added: “And, well, let’s just say she didn’t take it well.”

Connor’s mum Lise also spoke about the impact that the split had on Georgie on her podcast, Talk To Me Sis.

She explained: “I don’t necessarily think Georgie saw that coming and I don’t think she wanted to break up, I’m not sure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgie Harris (@g30rg13_m4y)



As for why their split wasn’t aired on the show, she also revealed: “They didn’t film the breakup and that was at our request. We really want to be authentic and tell the true story and show everything, but there is a point. And that’s why I love Love on the Spectrum, and I love Netflix and the director for the respect and the space.

“For me to say, ‘hey, Connor’s feeling this way’, and we’ve shared so much of our lives but I felt like this was a private moment that didn’t need to be consumed.”

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