They’re ages from each other, so here’s where Real Housewives of Rhode Island girlies live

Obviously, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast all live, well, on Rhode Island, but the truth is, their houses are really far from each other. The largest distance is the three hours and 20 minutes between two cast members, so it’s not exactly a quick trip to see your BFF.

Only two of them live in Cranston, with nobody in Newport, for a start. North Kingstown, Lincoln, and Warwick is where the cast mainly lives, and because they weren’t allowed to film in several Rhode Island locations, they had to set up filming in random parks!

Rulla

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Rulla lives in Lincoln, north of Providence, where she works as a financial planner. She currently lives in the upscale town with her husband, Brian Pontarelli, and their two sons, Luca and Laila. However, she was born in the Rhode Island capital.

Kelsey

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Kelsey lives in East Greenwich. She also stays in her rich boyfriend’s mansion alone for six months of the year, in Newport. “Six months out of the year, my boyfriend is in Miami, so I have this 16,000 square foot home all to myself,” Kelsey explained on the show.

Amanda

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Amanda owns Pizza Mamma in Cranston, while living in Providence. She has roots in Cranston, but moved “all the way to Providence” with her fiancé, Bill, when she was eight months pregnant with their child, which is literally an 11-minute drive from where she grew up.

Rosie

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Rosie lives in North Kingstown with her dog and husband, professional Frank Sinatra impersonator Rich DiMare. She’s lived on Rhode Island for over a decade, but claims people don’t see her as a local, because she was born in Massachusetts.

Ashley

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Ashley lives in West Greenwich with her husband, Jared Haibon, and their two sons, Dawson and Hayden. The couple relocated from California to Jared’s home state, where they bought a home in 2021 and co-own Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge in South Kingstown.

Liz

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Liz lives in Cranston, with her husband, Gerry McGraw, and their cat, in a waterfront home. They also own a cannabis dispensary which she claims is “one of the country’s most successful dispensaries.” She also said she’s the person to know in Rhode Island.

Jo-Ellen

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Jo Ellen is based in Cranston with her husband Gary. “Living in Rhode Island, everyone knows everyone,” she explained. “That can be a good and a bad thing… The gossip doesn’t stop.” She is one of the top aesthetic practice development managers in the country!

Dolores

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Dolores doesn’t even live on Rhode Island, because she resides in New Jersey, but she rented a house there on the waterfront, alongside her husband, while filming. She fell in love with the Wickford area, and basically plans to buy a property in Rhode Island.

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