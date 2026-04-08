He’s minted, so here’s what Kelsey Swanson’s rumoured boyfriend John Caprio does for work

He is from 'one of the most prominent families'

Kelsey Swanson’s rumoured boyfriend, John Caprio, has quickly become one of the most talked-about figures surrounding The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, but what does he actually do for work?

Kelsey has kept her mystery boyfriend’s identity under wraps on the show, but all signs seem to point to John Caprio, a man who is already pretty well set financially.

So, what does he actually do for a living?

He comes from a seriously well-known family

First things first, John isn’t exactly starting from scratch. He’s the son of Frank Caprio, the much-loved judge who became famous for his show Caught in Providence.

If you’ve ever seen clips online, you’ll know Frank was known as the “nicest judge in the world”. He often helped people out rather than punishing them. Over the years, he built a strong reputation, and, reportedly, a net worth of around $5 million before his death in 2025.

So, John comes from a family that’s not only well-known but also pretty comfortable financially.

So, what does John Caprio do for work?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Caprio Santilli (@sophia.caprio)



John Caprio actually works as a lawyer at Caprio and Caprio, the family law firm.

On top of that, John is also heavily involved in property investment. He reportedly owns or has interests in multiple properties across places like Florida, Providence, Newport and other parts of Rhode Island. And as you probably know, real estate can bring in loads of money depending on how well those properties perform.

Interestingly, John has also spent time in politics. He previously served as a member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives. Now, this role doesn’t pay anywhere near as much since salaries are relatively modest, but it does add to his profile.

When you put it all together, it’s not too surprising that John Caprio has a massive net worth.

As for his relationship with Kelsey, nothing has been officially confirmed. He told The Providence Journal, “I respectfully have no comment, but I’m not comfortable answering any questions.”

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