Love Is Blind’s Bri and Connor aren’t going to last in future, claims behavioural analyst

A body language expert has revealed they don’t think Bri and Connor will last in the long-term, despite being one of three couples to come out of Love Is Blind Ohio. It comes after a new video featuring the two of them in the car, in which Bri appears to be “frustrated” with him.

You may have thought they were happily in the honeymoon period, but apparently there’s major signs Bri and Connor won’t stand the test of time, and the world outside the pods. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, behavioural analyst Darren Stanton said they have tension.

“There’s a little bit of tension between them. During a roadtrip after the show, Bri posted a video on Instagram and when she’s talking in the car she seems frustrated. Connor cuts her off at one point and that is winding her up,” Darren analysed of a recent video she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

The behaviour analyst said: “I don’t think their relationship is going to have any longevity. There are no signs of deep rapport and she isn’t touching Connor. I think there isn’t a deep connection and expression-wise, I don’t see a lot of joy and happiness between the pair.”

“They probably won’t stay together for very long and Bri seems very independent,” he added. Although they never got married at the end of the show, which most couples have to usually decide to go ahead with, or not at all, Bri and Connor remained in a relationship.

A lot of people branded Bri as the female villain of this season, and are telling Connor to run. However, they’ve already been together a year on since the experiment, and Connor revealed on the What’s The Reality? podcast that it’s been “the best year of his life.”

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