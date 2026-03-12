Bri and Connor stayed together after Love Is Blind, so here’s a look into their relationship

Bri and Connor revealed during the Love Is Blind reunion that they stayed together after the show, so let’s have a look at their wholesome relationship.

During their final episode of Love Is Blind together, Bri said that whilst she doesn’t want to get married she hoped it’s “not a no forever” and it seemed like the door might not have been completely shut on their relationship.

Connor shared this sentiment, saying: “You’ve told me you’re wise this whole time, and you’ve directly communicated where you were at. I’ve never had that my entire life, and that’s why I’m more excited to continue to grow, continue to prove that I’m gonna be there for you.”

And the pair confirmed that after the show they just continued seeing each other, with Connor moving to the same city as Bri and the pair practically living next door to each other.

It seems like their relationship has only gone from strength to strength after Love Is Blind, as Bri admitted that she think she’ll be together with Connor “forever” and the pair will get married soon.

Whilst I wasn’t entirely sure about the pair of them together on the show, Bri seems a lot more assured in Connor and she even admitted that she shouldn’t have entertained Chris as much as she did during the mixer.

Hopefully we’ll get even more updates on what the two have been up to in the past nine or so months! During the watch party Bri had for Love Is Blind, it was spotted that she had napkins embroidered with Connor’s catchphrase on it, and she’s also been spotted filming soccer TikTok’s for him, so now we” be able to see a lot more of them now they don’t have to hide their relationship!

