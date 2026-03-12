Revealed: All the most shocking bombshells form the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

During an early livestream of the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion, there were some truly shocking bombshells revealed. So, if you want a quick recap on the biggest shocks of the night, look no further!

Amber and Jordan divorced after just four months

They’ve now officially had the shortest marriage in Love Is Blind history, and Jordan never even moved in!

Jordan explained that there was a “lot of change” in that period of time and claimed that there was a lot of trust issues that Amber had after Love Is Blind, which also led towards their divorce. He added: “The negatives outweighed the positives.”

When Amber was asked whether she felt like Jordan should have moved to be closer to her since she had a daughter she admitted that she “didn’t think he was ready” and admitted it was “hard to trust” Jordan when they would only see each other on the weekends.

Jordan explained that he would drive to see her after work, make her dinner then drive back at 5am, then claimed that Amber would tell him that “those visits don’t count.” He asked why he would continue bothering if she didn’t appreciate him doing that.

Jordan says Amber only visited him twice, and then shockingly claimed that there were numerous “incidents” involving her drinking.

He claimed that one month after they got married he invited Amber to a wedding and she “blacked out” for the first 30 minutes then fell asleep at the table and cussed him out at the wedding. He then claimed Amber was going to drive home and he had to take her keys because she was “wasted.”

He also claimed that Amber would “scream at him” and “not show up for sh*t” and created an environment which made him very uncomfortable.

Mike claimed him and Emma had agreed to say no at the altar, and she ‘blindsided him’

I think we were all surprised when Emma said yes at the Love Is Blind altar, but Mike revealed that hadn’t been the plan.

According to Mike they’d had a conversation a couple of days prior agreeing to both say no but continue the relationship on the outside. Mike admitted he felt ‘blindsided’ by her saying yes.

Mike also revealed he has a new girlfriend

He’s started dating someone called Cara, and Mike says they’ve been together for just over seven months!

Devonta confirmed he is engaged again and has a baby on the way

Yes, really. I honestly think this is one of the biggest Love Is Blind bombshells from the season 10 reunion. Although apparently they don’t actually even live in the same city?!

Vic and Christine confirmed they’re still happily married

This isn’t really a bombshell because we all saw it coming, but Vic and Christine are still together and look happier than ever.

Bri and Connor confirmed they’re still together

It was left a bit up in the air during the series, but one year on and Bri and Connor are still together, with her saying he’s the man she’s going to marry! They don’t live together yet but he moved to be in the same city as her and they practically live next door! Very wholesome indeed.

Jessica revealed she’s now dating her Love Is Blind co-star Haramol

Jessica revealed she had another connection in the pods called Haramol, however he left halfway through the pod experience.

The two reconnected on the outside and are going very strong, plus he’s an emergency doctor who went to Harvard, so good for her!

