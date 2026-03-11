Here’s how you can watch the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion hours earlier if you’re in the UK

There's no need to stay up super late to watch it!

For anyone in the USA, the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion is releasing at a sensible time of 9pm ET/ 6PM PT on Wednesday 11th, however for those in the UK you’ll have to stay up until 2am on Thursday 12th to watch it.

However, as it turns out there is actually a way for both viewers in the UK and USA to watch the reunion early. This means if you’re in the USA you can watch it at 11:30am ET/ 8:30am PT time, or if you’re in the UK you can watch it at 4:30 today. And that sounds far better than waiting until the early hours of the morning.

Here’s how you can watch the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion at a far earlier time in the UK and USA

Tudum posted on their website about a watch party that they’re doing for the reunion, and all you have to do is RSVP in order to get all the juicy drama hours before everyone else.

The watch party will also feature deleted scenes, special guests and a live chat which won’t be included when it releases on Netflix, so you’re also getting some major exclusive content.

The livestream will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on March 11th which is 11:30am ET/ 8:30am PT time, meaning you’ll get to watch the season 10 Love Is Blind reunion a whole six and a half hours early.

The “pregame” starts at 4:30pm GMT with some of the cast members from this season dropping by to spill some tea, then the actual reunion will kick off 10 minutes later at 4:40pm GMT. From the sounds of it there is going to be some major tea spilled, so make sure you don’t miss it!

There will also be an after party, which will reveal never before seen deleted scenes from this season, unseen pod dates and even more footage from the honeymoons. Please tell me we’ll get some more Vic and Christine action.

All you have to do is RSVP on Tudum’s website and you’ll be sent an email confirming your spot. Make sure to check your spam, as my confirmation didn’t go into my primary inbox. On the day you simply have to go onto Tudum’s website and you’ll be admitted virtual entry. See you there!

