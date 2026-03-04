An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

2 hours ago

The weddings have just dropped, so now we’re looking ahead to the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion. And boy, do we have a lot in store. If you thought it was a big deal last year when Sparkle Megan showed up with a baby, you got a whole new level coming.

A baby announcement is allegedly coming out this year too, but there’s also an engagement, a marriage, a new relationship and a divorce coming alongside that, too. The new episode is out on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11th.

I’m not sure how they plan to squeeze all of this into one episode, but here are all the rumoured details the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion will drop.

DeVonta is apparently engaged with a baby on the way

After things didn’t work out with Brittany, it very much looked as though she was still positive. But, DeVonta appears to have been on a totally different page. It’s now rumoured he’s moved on, and has had a baby with someone else.

DeVo’s ex girlfriend, a woman called Taylor, dished all on the Reality Receipts podcast. She told the podcast hosts he will announce at the reunion that he is engaged and has a child on the way.

It looks as though Bri and Connor have got married independently?!

Bri and Connor have taken us on a journey. The couple had an up and down on the show, after bonding over Mr Brightside in the pods. Then, just 48-hours before heading to their wedding day, the couple called time. That being said, it might not be over.

It now would appear Bri and Connor called off their Love Is Blind marriage, but have gone on to get married independently since the show wrapped. That’s because a marriage certificate belonging to them previously leaked.

According to a marriage certificate, Bri and Connor are legally married. They are said to have tied the knot in Hamilton County, Ohio on March 28th 2025. The official document lists their full legal names and occupations, with Connor listed as an account manager, and Bri as a senior merchant.

Allegedly, Amber and Jordan are since divorced

After a rocky few days ahead of the wedding, Amber and Jordan both said “I do” on the day. But, according to Reality Receipts, their marriage has broken down since filming ended.

This news is going to be a huge focus on the show, as despite it happening on Love Is Blind UK, it’s actually the first time on American Love Is Blind that a divorce has been announced at the reunion. Their relationship is said to have lasted around three months.

But good news! Jessica has a new partner!

Hallelujah. Jessica has left the trenches of Chris behind. Jessica is reportedly now dating a guy called Haramol, who is a doctor, and was one of the pod daters earlier this season! This too is set to be revealed during the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.