Finally, Love Is Blind’s Chris has addressed *that* strip club photo and what it actually was

Ofc, he doesn’t have any regrets

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Right, during Love Is Blind season 10 it was just casually dropped that Chris Fusco had made an Instagram account and posted a photo on his story from a strip club. As you’d expect, the women were a bit confused that he’d previously said he didn’t have social media, then appeared to make an account, and this was what he posted.

Out of context, that might sound quite rogue. But, this is Chris. He made that bizarre pilates comment about Jessica, and was also accused of “buying fake followers” on his new Instagram account. He then had that strange conversation with his “number two” Bri. Basically, nothing he has ever done on this show has made any logical sense.

In the show, it was revealed Chris made an Instagram profile, to post a photo at a strip club on the same night he broke up with Jessica. There was literally a dancer on his lap in the photo – that surprise surprise – hasn’t made it to his grid to become a permanent fixture.

Chris on Love Is Blind

via Netflix

As he did with the pilates comment, Chris has now said in an interview that he doesn’t regret posting the photo. “I was single. And strip clubs aren’t illegal,” he defiantly told Entertainment Weekly.

He later said he doesn’t regret going on the show, and added: “I don’t regret going on the show at all. I came into this experiment with an open mindset and with the opportunity to find love and to find that person you want to spend the rest of your life with.

“And emotional connection is a huge part of it, and I welcome that opportunity with open arms, but there’s other factors that are involved with real life. Unfortunately it didn’t work out the way I was hoping the first couple of weeks I was there, but I don’t regret the experience.”

Chris added: “The mixer itself… that was an interesting experience, but I take full accountability for everything I said at the mixer. At the mixer, it was more of a thing where I was single. Jess has already left the show, they told me.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Guys, Bridgerton season four hid SO many tiny Benedict and Sophie details you probably missed

Hebe Hancock

They make it so much better

Connor

Connor’s WILD post-Heated Rivalry life, as he dazzles in an array of insanely priced bling

Kieran Galpin

Not bad for a guy who was waiting tables this time last year

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

