Finally, Love Is Blind’s Chris has addressed *that* strip club photo and what it actually was

Right, during Love Is Blind season 10 it was just casually dropped that Chris Fusco had made an Instagram account and posted a photo on his story from a strip club. As you’d expect, the women were a bit confused that he’d previously said he didn’t have social media, then appeared to make an account, and this was what he posted.

Out of context, that might sound quite rogue. But, this is Chris. He made that bizarre pilates comment about Jessica, and was also accused of “buying fake followers” on his new Instagram account. He then had that strange conversation with his “number two” Bri. Basically, nothing he has ever done on this show has made any logical sense.

In the show, it was revealed Chris made an Instagram profile, to post a photo at a strip club on the same night he broke up with Jessica. There was literally a dancer on his lap in the photo – that surprise surprise – hasn’t made it to his grid to become a permanent fixture.

As he did with the pilates comment, Chris has now said in an interview that he doesn’t regret posting the photo. “I was single. And strip clubs aren’t illegal,” he defiantly told Entertainment Weekly.

He later said he doesn’t regret going on the show, and added: “I don’t regret going on the show at all. I came into this experiment with an open mindset and with the opportunity to find love and to find that person you want to spend the rest of your life with.

“And emotional connection is a huge part of it, and I welcome that opportunity with open arms, but there’s other factors that are involved with real life. Unfortunately it didn’t work out the way I was hoping the first couple of weeks I was there, but I don’t regret the experience.”

Chris added: “The mixer itself… that was an interesting experience, but I take full accountability for everything I said at the mixer. At the mixer, it was more of a thing where I was single. Jess has already left the show, they told me.”

