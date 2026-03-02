Guys, apparently this Love Is Blind star is now engaged with a baby since their failed wedding

2 hours ago

It’s been reported that we have another baby shock coming at the Love Is Blind reunion. If you thought it was a one off that Sparkle Megan last year came to the reunion with a new man and a whole child, it most definitely was not. Look away now if you don’t want spoilers!

The Love Is Blind season 10 weddings are going to drop on Netflix this week, but spoilers have already leaked about what happened between each couple. Brittany and DeVonta are a no, and apparently don’t even have a wedding day in the end.

It doesn’t sound as though DeVonta has spent too long grieving the relationship, as it’s now rumoured he’s moved on, and has had a baby with someone else. Devo’s ex girlfriend, a woman called Taylor, dished all on the Reality Receipts podcast. She told the podcast hosts he will announce at the reunion that he is engaged and has a child on the way.

Taylor said she “hopes he doesn’t have a daughter” because of how badly he treated her, and said it “blows my mind” that he’s starting a family with someone. “You tell me my children are stressful and now you’re going to have a full on baby with someone,” she said on the podcast. “I’m sorry but that’s stressful. Good luck to you.”

Whilst he hasn’t spoken directly about these claims, DeVonta did clap back about his ex talking about him. He told Reality Shrine: “This is the girl who keeps running her mouth about me the one who texted me over 200 times in three days begging for me back. She is a miserable single mom who works at Chili’s and thought I was her out, she should work on herself.”

Erm, ok?!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.