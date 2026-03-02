The Tab

Guys, apparently this Love Is Blind star is now engaged with a baby since their failed wedding

It’s all going to come out at the reunion

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It’s been reported that we have another baby shock coming at the Love Is Blind reunion. If you thought it was a one off that Sparkle Megan last year came to the reunion with a new man and a whole child, it most definitely was not. Look away now if you don’t want spoilers!

The Love Is Blind season 10 weddings are going to drop on Netflix this week, but spoilers have already leaked about what happened between each couple. Brittany and DeVonta are a no, and apparently don’t even have a wedding day in the end.

It doesn’t sound as though DeVonta has spent too long grieving the relationship, as it’s now rumoured he’s moved on, and has had a baby with someone else. Devo’s ex girlfriend, a woman called Taylor, dished all on the Reality Receipts podcast. She told the podcast hosts he will announce at the reunion that he is engaged and has a child on the way.

Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

Taylor said she “hopes he doesn’t have a daughter” because of how badly he treated her, and said it “blows my mind” that he’s starting a family with someone. “You tell me my children are stressful and now you’re going to have a full on baby with someone,” she said on the podcast. “I’m sorry but that’s stressful. Good luck to you.”

Whilst he hasn’t spoken directly about these claims, DeVonta did clap back about his ex talking about him. He told Reality Shrine: “This is the girl who keeps running her mouth about me the one who texted me over 200 times in three days begging for me back. She is a miserable single mom who works at Chili’s and thought I was her out, she should work on herself.”

Erm, ok?!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Finally, Love Is Blind’s Chris has addressed *that* strip club photo and what it actually was

Spoilers have leaked! This is the outcome for each couple at Love Is Blind season 10 weddings

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Latest

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project