Spoilers have leaked! This is the outcome for each couple at Love Is Blind season 10 weddings

We’ve got a lot coming our way

Hayley Soen

The Love Is Blind season 10 weddings might not drop on Netflix until next week, but the outcome for every single couple has leaked. So, we already know who said yes and who said no, and if anyone is still together today.

The weddings episode is always the pinnacle of Love Is Blind. After meeting in the pods, it’s all about if they’ll make it to the altar. Then, we sit on the edge of our seats waiting to see what they’ll say. Most of the time we’re praying for a happy ending, but can’t lie, a lot of the time I really hope for both involved that the answer is no.

So, as all of the results of the weddings have leaked, here’s exactly what happens with every couple during Love Is Blind season 10. Five couples made it to the big finale, but did anyone stand the test of time?

The couples who say no during the Love Is Blind season 10 weddings

via Netflix

Let’s kick off with the bad news, or maybe it’s actually good in some cases. There are plenty of nos being dished out. Alex and Ashley say no at the altar. This was spoiled quite early on, when reports emerged confirming there were no wedding certificates that exist with either of their names on.

Brittany and DeVonta are another no, but for them they apparently don’t even have a wedding day in the end. Yikes. We’re in for heartache with Emma and Mike, as well. Emma reportedly says yes to Mike, but he follows this up with a no.

Do any couples successfully get married at the Love Is Blind season 10 weddings?

via Netflix

Don’t worry, we do at least have some success to look forward to. It’s been reported that Amber and Jordan say yes at the altar, but don’t get too excited, because according to Reality Receipts, their marriage has broken down since filming ended.

I’m saving the best until last, because we have good news in the form of Christine and Vic. Thank GOD. My therapy bill would have doubled if this wasn’t the case. They are said to have said yes, and are believed to still be together today. Welcome to the hall of fame, guys.

Roll on the reunion!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Hayley Soen
