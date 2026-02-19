Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

30 mins ago

This season, one Love Is Blind couple didn’t get to go on the Mexico retreat with the rest of the cast. Vic and Christine were sent to Malibu, and separated from the rest of the Love Is Blind season 10 cast.

Season 10 had more engagements than any other. For the first time ever, the show was forced to send a couple on a different retreat. “Six couples went to Cabo, Mexico, and one couple went to Malibu, California,” a message during the show said.

The creator of the show has since revealed this was simply because of budgeting reasons, and Vic and Christine were chosen because they didn’t really have any other connections in the pods. Therefore, sending them on a trip where they would meet everyone else wouldn’t really add any dramatic value.

Now, Vic and Christine themselves have said how they felt about the decision. They were told the day after their reveal, when they first saw each other, that their journey would be different to everyone else’s.

‘I couldn’t imagine it any other way’

Christine revealed at first she was told by a member of the team that they “both had to agree” before she and Vic were sent to Malibu. Immediately, she thought this meant Vic was having second thoughts. Christine told Tudum she then received a FaceTime call from Vic to discuss their options.

She said: “Instead, Vic was bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and said, ‘Hey, babe, so we’re going to Malibu?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to Malibu’.” They straight away packed their bags, and were off on the trip.

“We talked the whole drive there,” Vic said. “It didn’t take too long to connect the voice to the person or feel comfortable.”

Christine said much of their trip was similar to how the cast had it in Mexico. “It was almost like what happens in Mexico, where you don’t get your phone back. We didn’t even mean to, but we [kept on] doing the experiment without those distractions,” she said. “It created such a beautiful, pivotal moment in our relationship. I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”

Vic surprisingly said he is glad they were sent on a different trip, and also wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. “One of the beautiful things about it was the quality time. I was in paradise with my lady,” he said. “We talked about everything, revisited the conversations we had in the pods, and [found out] how we could travel together. If I had to put it in one word, it would be tranquil.

“If I were to imagine us with the other couples, maybe we would have more touch-points, but I don’t think that would change our quality time. Whenever we were together, we were good.”

Christine was also happy with how it went. She said: “This was just such a wild experience. It would’ve been a lot to just be totally submerged in it, and getting to have that alone time with the world turned off was really nice. It was an absolutely beautiful few days. It was hard to leave.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.