Jessica talks about having ‘strong political views’ on Love Is Blind, so what are they?

She’s got a shock coming when she sees who Chris follows on Instagram

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

During Love Is Blind season 10, Jessica Barrett said she has “strong political views” during the retreat in Mexico. She said she was enjoying being away from the real world, as it meant she could leave her phone, and everything else behind for a while. Jessica mentioned following accounts on Instagram that reflect her strong feelings.

As well as this, quite early on in the pods, Jessica said politics is very important to her. Her partner, Chris Fusco, was quick to say he loved that about her. She however didn’t share any details about the views she holds, well, not that we saw on the show, anyway.

So, what are the political views that Jessica holds?

From what Jessica has posted, she definitely leans towards the Democratic side of politics. A lot of her posts directly go against things Trump has said in the past. She is also anti ICE.

On Instagram, Jessica follows a number of accounts that are in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She also follows accounts such as ICEwatch, ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and Ohio State University Democratic Society.

She has posted that she took part in a Black Lives Matter protest, and has openly posted about supporting women’s reproductive rights. She supports the Trans Lives Matter movement, and advocates for racial justice.

She and Love Is Blind partner Chris might not be that aligned

Jessica and Chris on Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

Despite saying he loves Jessica being political, it definitely looks as though Chris doesn’t align with her beliefs. If you go by his Instagram following, it would appear he’s much more right leaning, conservative. He follows accounts such as LibsofTikTok, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and pro-Trump account, Emily Saves America.

People on Reddit are convinced this is a huge sign Jessica and Chris won’t work out. One said: “How are you engaged to Jessica when you follow LibsofTikTok? Jessica is the exact kind of person LibsofTikTok would harass to the ends of the earth. Something ain’t adding up here.” Another added: “The mess is coming.”

