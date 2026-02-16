The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Love Is Blind season 10 cast member Alex Henderson has defended the conversation he had with Brittany Wicker in Cabo, Mexico. After the pods, six of the couples went on a retreat to Mexico to celebrate, and one couple was sent to Malibu instead.

During the Cabo trip, the newly engaged couples all met, and got to finally see the other people they had connections with in the pods. The Love Is Blind cast then headed out for a pool party, following their initial meet up. Whilst there, Brittany questioned whether her relationship with Devonta would ever become physical.

Soccer coach Alex has had a lot to say about relationships getting physical. He and Ashley seemed very open about their attraction, in one scene they basically sat on a sofa talked about how h*rny they were. Intense.

That being said, in Cabo, Alex admitted Brittany was more his “physical type” and someone he would date in the outside world – over his partner. Brittany said the same about Devonta.

Brittany and Alex chat during Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

Brittany and Alex left their partners behind, and sat down for a chat at the pool party. “I think it’s important you have a physical attraction, and I’m still exploring that at the moment [with Ashley],” Alex told Brittany. He then said he didn’t feel he and Ashley were in the right place physically, and said he’d “love to hear” if Brittany was feeling the same in her couple.

He discussed “playing a game” in their couples, and it all kind of looked as though he was hinting to her that they would be a better match. And have a better physical connection.

In an interview with Cosmo, Alex has now addressed if he was coming onto Brittany, and what he really meant with his comments. “I don’t even think that that conversation was meant, from my perspective, to be flirty,” he said.

“It looks like I’m going in there after there are some issue with Devonta and Brittany, when in reality, I am still struggling with trying to get past the physical with Ashley, and it looks like [Brittany]…might be struggling with that as well. So my motivate in that was more, ‘Hey, how are you dealing with this?’”

He did however admit that even if it wasn’t his intention, the conversation did appear flirty. He added: “Yes, it kind of comes off as flirty, which doesn’t make me look great, honestly. but at the same time, that was never my intention.”

Brittany and Alex chat during Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

Brittany has also had her say. In an interview with Elite Daily, she added: “Alex and I actually didn’t date past the first day. I didn’t really know too much about him besides soccer. We didn’t connect in the pods. Then in Cabo, our conversation was more so that we were in the same place emotionally when it came to our relationships.”

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if anything else comes of this!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind's Alex desperately tries to defend his 'not flirty' chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

'It doesn't make me look great, honestly'

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the 'redo' pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn't see Jacob Elordi's real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We've been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax 'bomb' threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: 'Storybooking' trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind's Mike has 'doubts' about Emma say body language experts, and here's why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There's one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here's how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

