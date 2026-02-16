Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

4 hours ago

Love Is Blind season 10 cast member Alex Henderson has defended the conversation he had with Brittany Wicker in Cabo, Mexico. After the pods, six of the couples went on a retreat to Mexico to celebrate, and one couple was sent to Malibu instead.

During the Cabo trip, the newly engaged couples all met, and got to finally see the other people they had connections with in the pods. The Love Is Blind cast then headed out for a pool party, following their initial meet up. Whilst there, Brittany questioned whether her relationship with Devonta would ever become physical.

Soccer coach Alex has had a lot to say about relationships getting physical. He and Ashley seemed very open about their attraction, in one scene they basically sat on a sofa talked about how h*rny they were. Intense.

That being said, in Cabo, Alex admitted Brittany was more his “physical type” and someone he would date in the outside world – over his partner. Brittany said the same about Devonta.

Brittany and Alex left their partners behind, and sat down for a chat at the pool party. “I think it’s important you have a physical attraction, and I’m still exploring that at the moment [with Ashley],” Alex told Brittany. He then said he didn’t feel he and Ashley were in the right place physically, and said he’d “love to hear” if Brittany was feeling the same in her couple.

He discussed “playing a game” in their couples, and it all kind of looked as though he was hinting to her that they would be a better match. And have a better physical connection.

In an interview with Cosmo, Alex has now addressed if he was coming onto Brittany, and what he really meant with his comments. “I don’t even think that that conversation was meant, from my perspective, to be flirty,” he said.

“It looks like I’m going in there after there are some issue with Devonta and Brittany, when in reality, I am still struggling with trying to get past the physical with Ashley, and it looks like [Brittany]…might be struggling with that as well. So my motivate in that was more, ‘Hey, how are you dealing with this?’”

He did however admit that even if it wasn’t his intention, the conversation did appear flirty. He added: “Yes, it kind of comes off as flirty, which doesn’t make me look great, honestly. but at the same time, that was never my intention.”

Brittany has also had her say. In an interview with Elite Daily, she added: “Alex and I actually didn’t date past the first day. I didn’t really know too much about him besides soccer. We didn’t connect in the pods. Then in Cabo, our conversation was more so that we were in the same place emotionally when it came to our relationships.”

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if anything else comes of this!

