Love Is Blind’s Amber brutally replies to people questioning if she’s actually aged 33

3 hours ago

After Netflix dropped the first batch of Love Is Blind season 10 episodes, people jumped straight to questioning the age of new single, Amber Morrison. And look, there has actually been some discrepancies.

On the show, when Amber is talking a subheading comes up that lists her as 33. However, in her official pictures for the show, Amber is said to have been 34, and listed as a nurse practitioner. This is probably just because there’s a time gap between filming, and when the cast pictures were released.

But, people think there’s more going on. The internet is completely convinced she can’t possibly have been 33 when filming took place. “33? You sure about that?,” said one Love Is Blind memes page on Instagram. The page attached a photo of Amber from the show, and changed her age to a question mark. “Fixed it for you Netflix,” was added.

People in the comments are being BRUTAL. “40+ more like,” one person said. Another added: “I think her hair is a big factor. It looks like the hairstyle of an older person.”

Amber herself is in the comments too, and has clapped back at the claims she’s older. She explained there’s no way she could have got away with lying about her age, because of the checks Netflix does with its cast members. She rightly so pointed out the show is about not judging people on their appearance, so maybe people should be thinking about that more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love is Blind Memes (@love_is_blindmemes)

“We have to upload our IDs and passports to get on the show lol. If I look old that’s fine,” she said. “I don’t sit around obsessing over my look or comparing myself to others like I did in my 20s. My mental health improved drastically after I stopped picking at my every flaw and developed more productive hobbies (gardening, painting, teaching, baking and most importantly spending time with my daughter).

“There’s so much more to life hence why I chose to go on a show based on qualities of people other than appearances.” She added the shrugging emoji.

People still went for her in the replies to her comment, with one person claiming Amber is “good looking” but aged 58. “Said a bot,” Amber replied.

She called people questioning her age “weird” and added: “I’ll take looking old any day over having the sh*tty personalities of the people who continue to harp on this. I couldn’t imagine being the type of person who goes online and berates other people’s appearances.”

Say it louder!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.