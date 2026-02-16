The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Amber brutally replies to people questioning if she’s actually aged 33

’33? You sure about that?’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

After Netflix dropped the first batch of Love Is Blind season 10 episodes, people jumped straight to questioning the age of new single, Amber Morrison. And look, there has actually been some discrepancies.

On the show, when Amber is talking a subheading comes up that lists her as 33. However, in her official pictures for the show, Amber is said to have been 34, and listed as a nurse practitioner. This is probably just because there’s a time gap between filming, and when the cast pictures were released.

But, people think there’s more going on. The internet is completely convinced she can’t possibly have been 33 when filming took place. “33? You sure about that?,” said one Love Is Blind memes page on Instagram. The page attached a photo of Amber from the show, and changed her age to a question mark. “Fixed it for you Netflix,” was added.

The age of Amber on Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

People in the comments are being BRUTAL. “40+ more like,” one person said. Another added: “I think her hair is a big factor. It looks like the hairstyle of an older person.”

Amber herself is in the comments too, and has clapped back at the claims she’s older. She explained there’s no way she could have got away with lying about her age, because of the checks Netflix does with its cast members. She rightly so pointed out the show is about not judging people on their appearance, so maybe people should be thinking about that more.

Most Read

Vic and Christine from Love Is Blind season 10

The brutal reason Netflix sent Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine to Malibu not Mexico

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

“We have to upload our IDs and passports to get on the show lol. If I look old that’s fine,” she said. “I don’t sit around obsessing over my look or comparing myself to others like I did in my 20s. My mental health improved drastically after I stopped picking at my every flaw and developed more productive hobbies (gardening, painting, teaching, baking and most importantly spending time with my daughter).

“There’s so much more to life hence why I chose to go on a show based on qualities of people other than appearances.” She added the shrugging emoji.

People still went for her in the replies to her comment, with one person claiming Amber is “good looking” but aged 58. “Said a bot,” Amber replied.

She called people questioning her age “weird” and added: “I’ll take looking old any day over having the sh*tty personalities of the people who continue to harp on this. I couldn’t imagine being the type of person who goes online and berates other people’s appearances.”

Say it louder!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Two Love Is Blind babies are on the way

Aw, two Love Is Blind couples have announced they’re welcoming babies together!

Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

Vic and Christine from Love Is Blind season 10

The brutal reason Netflix sent Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine to Malibu not Mexico

Latest

Otterly adorable: ‘Sparkly poo’ has been found inside a Cambridge University college

Eve Rann

The smelly culprits are… otters?

Wuthering Heights

Isabella’s actress defends ‘BDSM’ version in Wuthering Heights, and explains why she was changed

Kieran Galpin

Changing an abuse victim into Bonnie Blue was a choice

All the confirmed cosmetic work Love Island’s Lucinda has had done over the years

Ellissa Bain

She’s had quite a few tweakments

Yikes, this outrageous Wuthering Heights scene was actually meant to be SO much more NSFW

Hebe Hancock

No wonder they changed it

‘She needs help’: Sean’s sister has a brutal take on All Stars drama with Belle and Jessy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s done a complete 180°

Love Is Blind cut an entire engagement and drama from season 10 for a wildly messy reason

Hayley Soen

The guy is already engaged to someone else?!

Wuthering Heights different book

Emerald Fennell reveals stupid real reason Wuthering Heights is so different from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There were whole characters that I’d sort of forgotten’

uk universities easiest ones to get a first here are some happy looking grads

The 25 easiest universities in the UK for students to nab a first class degree

Claudia Cox

Er, 43 per cent get firsts at one Russell Group uni

Prison officer who watched Lucy Letby on her first night in jail reveals what it was like

Ellissa Bain

‘She was a very, very strange character’

Um, did MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross just confirm he’s going back on the show again?!

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 has confirmed old cast members will get married again in a new show

Otterly adorable: ‘Sparkly poo’ has been found inside a Cambridge University college

Eve Rann

The smelly culprits are… otters?

Wuthering Heights

Isabella’s actress defends ‘BDSM’ version in Wuthering Heights, and explains why she was changed

Kieran Galpin

Changing an abuse victim into Bonnie Blue was a choice

All the confirmed cosmetic work Love Island’s Lucinda has had done over the years

Ellissa Bain

She’s had quite a few tweakments

Yikes, this outrageous Wuthering Heights scene was actually meant to be SO much more NSFW

Hebe Hancock

No wonder they changed it

‘She needs help’: Sean’s sister has a brutal take on All Stars drama with Belle and Jessy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s done a complete 180°

Love Is Blind cut an entire engagement and drama from season 10 for a wildly messy reason

Hayley Soen

The guy is already engaged to someone else?!

Wuthering Heights different book

Emerald Fennell reveals stupid real reason Wuthering Heights is so different from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There were whole characters that I’d sort of forgotten’

uk universities easiest ones to get a first here are some happy looking grads

The 25 easiest universities in the UK for students to nab a first class degree

Claudia Cox

Er, 43 per cent get firsts at one Russell Group uni

Prison officer who watched Lucy Letby on her first night in jail reveals what it was like

Ellissa Bain

‘She was a very, very strange character’

Um, did MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross just confirm he’s going back on the show again?!

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 has confirmed old cast members will get married again in a new show