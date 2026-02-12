The brutal reason Netflix sent Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine to Malibu not Mexico

2 hours ago

Love Is Blind season 10 has just come out on Netflix, and saw loads of engagements. In the first five episodes, we saw that seven couples had agreed to get married sight unseen. But, during Love Is Blind season 10 episode five, it was revealed Vic and Christine went on a separate retreat, to Malibu.

After the engagements, the couples all go on a retreat together in Mexico. This is their first time adjusting to the real world together, and they also get to see anyone else they *nearly* got engaged to in the pods. However, in the latest season, a message appeared on screen that read: “Six couples went to Cabo, Mexico, and one couple went to Malibu, California.”

There was no explanation as to why this happened. So, here’s why Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine seemed to draw the short straw.

Right, why did Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine get sent to Malibu?

The reason Vic and Christine went to Malibu is quite brutal really. It came down to budget. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Chris Coelen revealed all behind the decision.

“We had seven great couples, and we felt really strongly about all of them,” he said. “Normally, we would only track up to five and sometimes we’ve stretched to six — even if we have more engagements than that, we can sort of zero in [on who to drop]. And this time, we couldn’t. We really felt like that we had an abundance of terrific choices, so we made the decision to follow all of them.”

He went on to explain: “Part of the reason that we can’t follow more than normally five, and sometimes we stretch to six, is that we don’t have the budget to do that. That’s something I’ve talked about every single season, we just don’t have the budget. We don’t even have the budget to follow six, but we stretch, and we figure it out. And so there’s absolutely no way we could do it with seven.”

So, why Vic and Christine?

Ok, so budget was the reason overall, but you might still be wondering why it was Vic and Christine who got this treatment. This was because Vic and Christine didn’t have any other connections with other pod daters, so they would have probably brought the least drama to the group retreat. They dated other people, but no real dramatic connections came from the dates. It was the easiest decision to separate them from the rest of the group.

“We had to pick one, and the couple that we picked, what I said to them before we sent them on their trip, ‘We love you, we want to follow you, we want to be with you back in Ohio. You guys have been on your own amazing romantic bubble, your romantic island, this whole entire time’,” Chris Coelen explained.

“Part of what people do when they go to Mexico is they resolve unresolved threads. That’s part of the point of going to Mexico and seeing all the others, and Vic and Christine really didn’t have any of those unresolved threads. So they were the ones that we picked to go on the trip by themselves.”

This isn’t the first time a Love Is Blind couple has had a separate retreat. During season seven, Brittany and Leo had their journey completely axed after they got engaged.

“Brittany and Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico,” a message on the show read, at the time. “They took their own trip to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later.”

Show producer Chris Coelen said at the time: “We make a decision as to which couples we think are authentic. And when I say authentic, I mean most authentically likely to actually be at the altar and say I do.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.