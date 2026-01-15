Amid her messy ongoing divorce, Love Is Blind’s Alexa shares she’s had a boob job

3 hours ago

Alexa from Love Is Blind might be going through the roughest patch of her whole life, getting a divorce, but she’s had a boob job to boost morale. Honestly, iconic.

After meeting in the pods and getting legally married on the show, four years later Alexa and Brennon Lemieux announced they were getting divorced. The couple share a baby girl together, called Vienna.

Despite the initial Instagram statement they posted sharing the news sounding amicable, the court documents detailing their divorce told a different story. It all appears to be much messier.

When it was first confirmed their marriage was over, it was also confirmed that Brennon had been the one to file for divorce. According to documents obtained by US Weekly, the petition was filed in November, and he cited a “conflict of personalities” making their marriage “insupportable”.

Whilst all of this is going on, Alexa has said she’s got a boob job. “My girls got a little ✨makeover✨, ” she said in a TikTok video. “Get unready with me while I talk about my 🍒 surgery.” She then went on to explain she had breast implants and a lift, and added: “Recovery hasn’t been as tough as I thought that it would be.”

She said she has been wanting the surgery since finishing breastfeeding the daughter she shares with Brennon, and explained “my girls just never sat the same” and “hung low”. Iconically, mid divorce, she said she was going to wait until having more children before getting them done but her “timeline shifted”, and added: “I decided that there’s no time like the present.”

Alexa said: “I’m a huge advocate for getting something done if it makes you insecure. You do you. Who cares about anybody else?”.

She also addressed everything going on right now, and said: “Obviously I have a lot going on in my life right now and have been working hard on heeling the inside, thank you therapy. But I also wanted to do something for me, on the outside. This is a journey, a place in my life I didn’t necessarily think I would be now. It’s nice to do something for myself.”

Get it, girl!

