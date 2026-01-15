The Tab
Alexa from Love Is Blind

Amid her messy ongoing divorce, Love Is Blind’s Alexa shares she’s had a boob job

‘No time like the present’

Hayley Soen

Alexa from Love Is Blind might be going through the roughest patch of her whole life, getting a divorce, but she’s had a boob job to boost morale. Honestly, iconic.

After meeting in the pods and getting legally married on the show, four years later Alexa and Brennon Lemieux announced they were getting divorced. The couple share a baby girl together, called Vienna.

Despite the initial Instagram statement they posted sharing the news sounding amicable, the court documents detailing their divorce told a different story. It all appears to be much messier.

When it was first confirmed their marriage was over, it was also confirmed that Brennon had been the one to file for divorce. According to documents obtained by US Weekly, the petition was filed in November, and he cited a “conflict of personalities” making their marriage “insupportable”.

Whilst all of this is going on, Alexa has said she’s got a boob job. “My girls got a little ✨makeover✨, ” she said in a TikTok video. “Get unready with me while I talk about my 🍒 surgery.” She then went on to explain she had breast implants and a lift, and added: “Recovery hasn’t been as tough as I thought that it would be.”

@itsalexalemieux

My girls got a little ✨makeover✨ @Solomon Plastic Surgery

♬ original sound – Alexa Lemieux

She said she has been wanting the surgery since finishing breastfeeding the daughter she shares with Brennon, and explained “my girls just never sat the same” and “hung low”. Iconically, mid divorce, she said she was going to wait until having more children before getting them done but her “timeline shifted”, and added: “I decided that there’s no time like the present.”

Alexa said: “I’m a huge advocate for getting something done if it makes you insecure. You do you. Who cares about anybody else?”.

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

She also addressed everything going on right now, and said: “Obviously I have a lot going on in my life right now and have been working hard on heeling the inside, thank you therapy. But I also wanted to do something for me, on the outside. This is a journey, a place in my life I didn’t necessarily think I would be now. It’s nice to do something for myself.”

Get it, girl!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. 

