The calm after the storm: Coming back to Durham after a year abroad

The infamous year abroad! What a wonderful experience of cultural immersion and adventure. But what happens when it all stops? How can you possibly go from the excitement of the foreign place to the familiarity of Durham? The issue is difficult to navigate. As a student currently on my year abroad, the idea of returning to the normality of Durham is rather daunting. Whether it’s stepping foot back into the Billy B, or having to revert to Woodgates and cheap Tesco wine in search of a good time, the calm after the storm doesn’t necessarily inspire confidence.

Nevertheless, it can’t be all that bad! Seeing fond familiar faces, rediscovering our beloved mother tongue and getting a well deserved break from desperate socialising and a deep reliance on maps are all perks! Most of all, getting to rub enlightening and enviable memories in the poor placement year returnees’ faces!

The same question lingers in every conversation and seems truly impossible to answer: How do you feel about going back to Durham next year? I always find it difficult to portray the correct image of our city to outsiders. How can you possibly put into words the duality of Durham? The calm of the riverside walks and the chaos of a Wednesday night out on the town, the historical beauty of our cathedral and the grittiness of North Road.

The college experience

This paradoxical nature is clearly represented within the collegiate system itself. Will we ever be able to describe Trevs and Chads with the use of one all encompassing adjective? But there is another paradox to be explored: That of Durham as opposed to the outside world. To be able to take a year away in another country is an incredible opportunity, but how do you change your life so drastically just to revert back to the one you left behind so soon? I can’t imagine ever getting tired of roaming around the endless streets of my new city, discovering parks, cafes, bars and viewpoints with every step. I guess my biggest fear is boredom.

Reuniting and refocusing

When you have spent a whole year in what seems like an escape from real life, having to well-known routine of Durham may prove to be more difficult than the leap into the unknown itself. It seems to me like fourth year Durham will behold a community of ever-nostalgic, rambling octogenarians, grasping onto the past, when life was more exciting, boring people with the same collection of exaggerated anecdotes of the wonderful year abroad! But as much as it may feel like a tragic descent from the best of highs, I am looking forward to some respite. Being able to refocus on the goal of getting a degree (and manifesting the dreaded first), and rekindling friendships finally reunited in the same country may be evermore appreciated having been away for a year.

The Durham bubble

After all, one always misses what one no longer has. The craving for the simplicity of a Jimmy’s night out after the endless search for a replacement that just does not exist will finally be satisfied. It is true that distance makes the heart grow fonder! Despite being in one of the most beautiful places in the world, having the best of adventures, I do find myself yearning for a little bit of Durham action. A nice walk along the river, no matter the weather, a hungover coffee and debrief in Chapters, dinners and birthday celebrations.

Most of all, the thing that comes together with DJ Dave to make Durham so special, the communal understanding that this is not a normal uni experience, but far better. So, after much deliberation and existential crisis, I have come to realise that coming back to our little bubble, although daunting, may well feel like coming home, with all of the warm and fuzzy feelings that come with it.

