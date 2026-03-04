The Tab
briderton season four queen charlotte laugh

Still confused why Queen Charlotte laughs at Sophie? Here’s the Bridgerton cast’s explanation

This has huge repercussions for the Penwood and Bridgerton families

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Bridgerton season four packed a lot of plot into that final ball. The Penwood and the Bridgerton families have a big confrontation. Instead of sorting out the mess, Queen Charlotte says, “carry on,” and walks off laughing. Later on, she and Lady Danbury are chortling away as they watch the guests dance at the ball. Are you still confused about why Queen Charlotte was giggling, and what this means for Sophie and Benedict? Thankfully, the cast of Bridgerton have explained in-depth why Queen Charlotte laughs.

Basically, the laughter confirms Charlotte knows everybody is lying about Sophie’s origins, but she wants the lying to continue. This Queen isn’t entirely daft. Alice already told her Sophie is a maid. It’s pretty obvious from Sophie’s phrasing of “I am a daughter of Penwood House” that she’s the illegitimate daughter of the last earl. The story of Benedict Bridgerton falling for a maid, Araminta attempting to send her to prison, and both families lying to cover it all up, seems really absurd to the Queen. However, she decides to go along with it all anyway.

bridgerton season four queen charlotte laugh

She does it for the plot
(Image via Netflix)

The Bridgerton showrunner, Jess Brownell, shared to Variety why Charlotte responded in this way. “It’s not in the books that the Queen is involved in sanctioning the lie, but I think it’s part of the language of our show that the Queen is somehow involved in blessing the union every season. And it felt like a nice cap on the Lady Danbury story, after the Queen has spent a season requiring Danbury to be in service to her, for the Queen to honour the personhood and humanity of a maid within a love match. That felt like a beautiful button on that story and like a gift to Danbury, in a way. And she’s giving her girl, the girl Danbury put forward, meaning Alice, a win. It’s really more about the Queen doing it for Danbury than anything.”

Golda Rosheuvel, who stars as Queen Charlotte, also explained her reasoning on Bridgerton: The Official Podcast.  The drama between the Queen and Lady Danbury during season four made the Queen realise that she needs people in her life who bring drama and entertainment. “There’s an element of understanding that she needs somebody to challenge her.” If Queen Charlotte keeps Alice as a lady-in-waiting, and goes along with her plot to bring Sophie into upper class society, she’ll have far more fun than if she’d called their bluff. “There’s something new and fresh for the Queen to experience in this new person.”

So, Queen Charlotte goes along with Alice’s plan for Benedict and Sophie. But as the whole saga seems so silly to her, that as she pretends to believe that Sophie isn’t a maid or illegitimate, she can’t help but laugh.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix.

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

This viral Bridgerton kids dance scene has turned TikTok into a regency school disco

bridgerton season four kate simone ashley

Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

bridgerton season four araminta and sophie arguing about their crimes

Which crimes does Araminta arrest Sophie for? Bridgerton’s legal drama, properly explained

Latest

The calm after the storm: Coming back to Durham after a year abroad

Anna Wheatley

What happens when it all stops?

Bridgerton cast and creators finally address the new Lady Whistledown after that shocking twist

Suchismita Ghosh

They have revealed who it might be

briderton season four queen charlotte laugh

Still confused why Queen Charlotte laughs at Sophie? Here’s the Bridgerton cast’s explanation

Claudia Cox

This has huge repercussions for the Penwood and Bridgerton families

bridgerton season four ending posy rosamund

Please enjoy the wholesome ending Posy and Rosamund get after Bridgerton S4 in the books

Claudia Cox

Posy gets married and it’s the cutest love story ever

violet bridgerton in season four

After *that* break-up, here’s what drama is next in Lady Violet Bridgerton’s love life

Claudia Cox

Omg, could Marcus come back?

Cruz Beckham set to perform at popular Manchester venue tonight

Will Phillips

The youngest Beckham boy will play a gig with his band

‘It’s ridiculous’: Love Islander shares juicy details on how produced the show really is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently there are ‘at least 100’ producers in the villa

Celebrity couples secret weddings

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

Suchismita Ghosh

Because special days deserve some peace and quiet

Bridgerton creator reveals whether Hyacinth will be recast because of the actress’s age gap

Hebe Hancock

She’s already SO much older than her character

Names of female presidents at Cambridge Uni society vandalised during Women’s History Month

Alexander Newman

The names of male counterparts were left untouched

The calm after the storm: Coming back to Durham after a year abroad

Anna Wheatley

What happens when it all stops?

Bridgerton cast and creators finally address the new Lady Whistledown after that shocking twist

Suchismita Ghosh

They have revealed who it might be

briderton season four queen charlotte laugh

Still confused why Queen Charlotte laughs at Sophie? Here’s the Bridgerton cast’s explanation

Claudia Cox

This has huge repercussions for the Penwood and Bridgerton families

bridgerton season four ending posy rosamund

Please enjoy the wholesome ending Posy and Rosamund get after Bridgerton S4 in the books

Claudia Cox

Posy gets married and it’s the cutest love story ever

violet bridgerton in season four

After *that* break-up, here’s what drama is next in Lady Violet Bridgerton’s love life

Claudia Cox

Omg, could Marcus come back?

Cruz Beckham set to perform at popular Manchester venue tonight

Will Phillips

The youngest Beckham boy will play a gig with his band

‘It’s ridiculous’: Love Islander shares juicy details on how produced the show really is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently there are ‘at least 100’ producers in the villa

Celebrity couples secret weddings

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

Suchismita Ghosh

Because special days deserve some peace and quiet

Bridgerton creator reveals whether Hyacinth will be recast because of the actress’s age gap

Hebe Hancock

She’s already SO much older than her character

Names of female presidents at Cambridge Uni society vandalised during Women’s History Month

Alexander Newman

The names of male counterparts were left untouched