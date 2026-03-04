This viral Bridgerton kids dance scene has turned TikTok into a regency school disco

It was the star of the show

If your FYP has suddenly turned into a Regency-era school disco, you’re not alone. The kids’ dance scene in Bridgerton has officially gone viral on TikTok, and I just can’t stop doing it.

For three seasons we’ve watched debutantes spiral, swoon and strategise their way through the marriage mart. Fear, excitement, total abstinence from eye contact, we’ve seen it all. But we’ve never seen anyone quite as thrilled to enter the ton as Hyacinth Bridgerton.

Played by Florence Hunt, Hyacinth is still years away from her official debut. But eager to indulge her social ambitions, her mum throws her a recital, essentially a rehearsal ball before the real thing. Think less diamond of the season, more diamonds in training.

Luke Thompson and Florence Hunt showing off their choreo from Bridgerton Season 4 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3XZzNQ8sFG — Netflix (@netflix) March 3, 2026

As Netflix’s Tudum perfectly put it: “Hyacinth hosts a group dance recital that marks a step toward entering the social rituals of the ton. Fluttering around her house like a determined butterfly, she implements her older sister’s learned advice and ensures that everything is just right.

The orchestral version of Charli XCX’s ‘360′ perfectly captures the energy of the ton’s youth as they navigate the unfamiliar world of formal dances, highlighting both Hyacinth’s coming-of-age and the lighthearted innocence of the next generation.”

Yes. An orchestral version of Charli XCX’s 360 plays while a bunch of Regency tweens attempt structured choreography for the first time. It is camp. It is art. It is giving year 8 disco.

Of course, the ultra-posh children of Regency London weren’t exactly heading to public high school, but this recital isn’t far off a school dance. It’s one of their first chances to socialise with kids their own age, without mamas hovering every two seconds.

Let’s be clear, this is no slick ballroom routine. At times they look less like polished aristocrats and more like teabags bobbing around in fine china. It’s painfully accurate and painfully adorable.

Since the new episodes came out, the dance has gone viral on TikTok, and if you’re wondering whether you can learn it properly? Don’t worry, Bridgerton choreographer Jack Murphy has now dropped a tutorial on Hyacinth’s recital dance.

Footwork advice from the choreographer himself, Jack Murphy, for everyone galloping to 360 pic.twitter.com/JuPTLSZRpN — out of context bridgerton (@NoContxtBton) March 3, 2026

Sadly, a full season centred on Hyacinth’s official debut is likely years away. But until then, fans are more than happy to replay the recital on loop and perfect their own Regency-core choreography.

