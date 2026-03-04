Bridgerton showrunner reveals why Benedict coming out to Sophie was so important to the plot

3 hours ago

If there was one moment in Bridgerton season four that had us collectively holding our breath, it was Benedict finally telling Sophie the truth about his sexuality.

Benedict’s identity has been a topic of conversation pretty much since season one. People have long speculated about his sexuality, but it wasn’t until season three that the show confirmed he had a same-sex experience. By season four, with Benedict front and centre as the romantic lead, the question wasn’t whether he was queer, it was how the show would handle it.

In episode six, Benedict lays himself bare in a quietly powerful conversation with Sophie.

“I am capable of caring for you, just as I have cared for women I have known who are of the ton. Just as I have cared for some men whom I have known intimately. And I refuse to be at all ashamed about that,” he tells her, explaining that his capacity for love isn’t confined to one gender.

After a brief pause, Sophie replies: “Love is always a thing to be proud of. The world needs more of it.”

It’s tender, it’s romantic, and it’s a huge deal. Benedict is the first openly queer lead of a Bridgerton season, and a full coming-out scene is new territory for the show.

Actor Luke Thompson has previously described Benedict as pansexual, and while this season sees him completely devoted to Sophie (as any Bridgerton romance demands), that doesn’t erase his identity. And according to showrunner Jess Brownell, there was never any doubt that Benedict would share that part of himself with the woman he loves.

Speaking to Business Insider, Brownell explained why the moment was non-negotiable.

“I think any queer person knows that no matter who you end up with, queerness is a part of your identity. It never goes away,” she said. “And I think one of the messages of this show every season is that the only way to truly be loved is to be your true self.”

In other words, a happily ever after doesn’t mean editing out who you are.

As for Sophie’s reaction? Brownell said there was never really a question mark hanging over it. Sophie’s lived experience, having spent much of her life in the downstairs world and among people from all walks of life, means she’s likely encountered a range of identities before. Brownell even pointed to Alfie, a butler friend strongly implied to be queer, as part of that broader world.

More importantly, the acceptance had to go both ways. Just as Benedict embraces Sophie’s complicated backstory and is willing to risk everything to be with her, it was vital that Sophie celebrate every part of him in return.

While Benedict is the first non-straight Bridgerton sibling to lead a season, he may not be the last. With Francesca’s story still to come, fans are already wondering what other queer storylines could be on the horizon.

Featured image credit: Netflix