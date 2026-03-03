The Tab

Bridgerton showrunner wants Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor back and reveals talks with them

Guys, I think this is actually happening

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Ever since they sadly departed, Bridgerton lovers have wanted Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor back. It’s not been the same since The Duke and Daphne Bridgerton left the show.

There was lots of drama when Regé-Jean Page left the show. This included rumours of tension behind the scenes, and him apparently turning down £250k to come back. Phoebe Dynevor has also spoken about leaving the show, and said she did her two seasons, and that was it. So until now, it’s felt like a pipe-dream that they could return.

However, yesterday, we all simultaneously lost our heads a bit when it was noticed that Regé-Jean Page had followed some of the new Bridgerton cast members on Instagram. He’s famously not a huge social media guy, so people assumed this was him very much showing the world he and the show are back on good terms.

Now, to add to all that, Bridgerton’s showrunner has spoken in an interview about her want to get The Duke and Daphne back for future seasons. Jess Brownell told PEOPLE that she “would love to one day have all of the leads come back.”

She explained: “I think it would be really meaningful, especially when I think forward to Hyacinth and Gregory’s story. Daphne and Anthony, and their partners, are such paternal/maternal figures for those younger kids. So I would be very interested in trying to get some of those previous leads back for the later run of the show.”

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor as The Duke and Daphne Bridgerton

via Netflix

Jess also added that Regé is very much involved in that, and the next stage would be to open up that conversation with him. “I haven’t spoken to Regé about that. The conversations haven’t happened, but the ideas are there,” she confirmed.

This is VERY much a move in the right direction. I’ll take it!

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
