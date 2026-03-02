Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

1 hour ago

No doubt, one of the biggest moments during Bridgerton season four was the death of Lord John Stirling. He was introduced into the show last season, and went on to marry Francesca Bridgerton.

Their relationship was never easy, but in the latest episodes, things finally started to be looking better. Then, after John had headed off for a nap, Francesca went to wake him. She was unable to. It was soon realised John had died in his sleep.

Not much was really explained in Bridgerton, regarding the cause of John Stirling’s death. In episode seven, mourners reflected on how sad it was to lose someone after a “headache”. Now, Victor Alli, who plays John, has explained more.

He confirmed his character John died of a brain aneurysm. This was something he only found out about when he was informed by production staff as filming was taking place.

The Bridgerton books author Julia Quinn has previously explained exactly what happened to John. “John died of a ruptured cerebral aneurysm. Cerebral aneurysms are congenital weak spots in the walls of blood vessels within the brain,” she said.

“They may lie dormant for many years or they may rapidly enlarge an then rupture, leading to bleeding in the brain, which can be followed by unconsciousness, coma and death. Nothing could have been done to save him. Even today approximately one-half of ruptured cerebral aneurysms lead to death.”

She added that it was extremely unlikely that an earl would have undergone a postmortem dissection, so John’s death would have mostly remained a mystery to his loved ones.

Victor Alli spoke of the cruel irony ahead of John’s death. He had just learned that Francesca and his cousin Michaela were getting on, and that was all he wanted. “It’s the best feeling ever. John had been wanting that to happen for so long,” Alli told Tudum. “If John had a final wish, it would be for his wife and cousin to get along. When they do, it’s like, ‘I’m good now. I can sleep easy.’ It’s really the best thing ever for him.”

But, it really wasn’t the death he wanted for his character. “I wanted to fall off a horse,” he explained. Well, it couldn’t really have been further from that.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.