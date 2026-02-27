The Tab

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper? As Bridgerton pays touching tribute to them

Season four was dedicated to them

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

At the end of Bridgerton season four part two, a touching tribute appeared on screen for two people, called Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper. At the end of the episodes and before the final credits, a title card appeared, which read: “In loving memory of Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper.”

Now, if you weren’t too head over heels for Benedict and Sophie’s love story coming to a close, you might have wondered who the card was about, and the impact the two men had on the Bridgerton series.

Bridgerton season four tribute to Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper and what was their impact on Bridgerton?

Both Nicholas and Tony are late crew members, who were part of the Bridgerton team and family. Nicholas Braimbridge was a scenic artist who worked on the main Bridgerton show, as well as its spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Tony Cooper worked on the. production team. He was a driver for the cast, again working across both shows.

According to a GoFundMe page, Nicholas Braimbridge passed away in May 2025. It said: “Very tragically, Nick lost his wife to cancer just before Christmas and it is truly unbearable that he has now also passed away leaving behind two daughters Flora and Amelia, who are both still teenagers. This fund will go directly to the girls, they will need every bit of financial help that we, as a community, can give them – so please, donate what you can if you would like to contribute. No amount is too small, every little helps.”

A tribute on the page called him “a delightful, charming, funny man – a true gent.” It added: “Everyone who met him loved him and we as a team are all very upset by his passing, he will be greatly missed.”

Tony Cooper had a very impressive career. He worked on set for films such as Mission Impossible, Ghostbusters, Damsel and The Batman. He had also worked with Netflix before, including on set of The Crown.

