Here’s which Bridgerton character you really are, based on your zodiac sign

I’m so happy with mine

Ellissa Bain

Bridgerton has finally returned for part two of season four, so it’s time to have a look at which character you are, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries – Kate Sharma

Credit: Netflix

You’re fierce, competitive and protective, just like Kate Sharma. You can be a bit too quick-tempered sometimes, and hate losing, but you admirably lead with instinct and courage and do everything with passion.

Taurus – Lady Danbury

Credit: Netflix

You have that Lady Danbury vibe about you. You’re grounded, stubborn and strategic, but value loyalty and long-term alliances. You command respect from everyone and watch things from afar, waiting and observing before you act.

Gemini – Benedict

Credit: Netflix

Just like the second Bridgerton brother Benedict, you’re witty, playful and curious. You’re a creative social butterfly who loves experiencing new things and thrives off stimulation, but you can be very unpredictable.

Cancer – Violet

Credit: Netflix

You’re giving that motherly Violet energy. Nurturing, warm, family-oriented and emotionally intuitive. You seem soft on the outside, but deep down you’re incredibly strong. When it comes to love, you’re deeply sentimental and protective.

Leo – Queen Charlotte

Credit: Netflix

You’ve got that royal energy. You’re dramatic, theatrical and regal just like Queen Charlotte. You love being in control and are proud of what you have achieved in life, but you always expect loyalty from everyone you meet.

Virgo – Penelope

Credit: Netflix

You’re observant, analytical, strategic and always thinking about the little details, like Penelope. *Cough cough, Lady Whistledown*. Your downfall is that you overthink absolutely everything and are very critical, but incredibly loyal in love.

Libra – Daphne

Credit: Netflix

Libra is all about love and fairness, just like the Duchess, Daphne. You’re romantic, charming and graceful. Your main focus in life is marriage and you highly value your reputation, but you really struggle when relationships feel unbalanced.

Scorpio – Duke of Hastings

Credit: Netflix

You’re mysterious and complex, just like Simon Basset aka the Duke of Hastings, but under that hard exterior, you have strong passion and love deeply. You have that “all-or-nothing” approach when it comes to love and fear being vulnerable.

Sagittarius – Marina Thompson

Credit: Netflix

Just like Featherington cousin Marina, you’re very independent, bold and fiery, which people love. But you can make impulsive decisions, be very restless and take risks too quickly, without thinking things through.

Capricorn – Anthony

Credit: Netflix

You’ve got that eldest son energy. You’re responsible, driven, unfazed by pressure and always put your family first. You’re emotionally guarded and reluctant to fall in love, but when you do, you’re really loyal and intense.

Aquarius – Eloise

Credit: Netflix

You’re giving major Eloise energy. Independent, rebellious, outrageously intellectual. You question social norms, don’t care for romance, and always feel like the odd one out. But you’re a feminist icon.

Pisces – Colin

Credit: Netflix

Just like soft boy Colin, you’re dreamy, romantic and super sensitive. When it comes to love, you want that deep emotional connection, but you can be very naive.

Featured image credit: Netflix 

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

