Here’s which Bridgerton character you really are, based on your zodiac sign

5 hours ago

Bridgerton has finally returned for part two of season four, so it’s time to have a look at which character you are, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries – Kate Sharma

You’re fierce, competitive and protective, just like Kate Sharma. You can be a bit too quick-tempered sometimes, and hate losing, but you admirably lead with instinct and courage and do everything with passion.

Taurus – Lady Danbury

You have that Lady Danbury vibe about you. You’re grounded, stubborn and strategic, but value loyalty and long-term alliances. You command respect from everyone and watch things from afar, waiting and observing before you act.

Gemini – Benedict

Just like the second Bridgerton brother Benedict, you’re witty, playful and curious. You’re a creative social butterfly who loves experiencing new things and thrives off stimulation, but you can be very unpredictable.

Cancer – Violet

You’re giving that motherly Violet energy. Nurturing, warm, family-oriented and emotionally intuitive. You seem soft on the outside, but deep down you’re incredibly strong. When it comes to love, you’re deeply sentimental and protective.

Leo – Queen Charlotte

You’ve got that royal energy. You’re dramatic, theatrical and regal just like Queen Charlotte. You love being in control and are proud of what you have achieved in life, but you always expect loyalty from everyone you meet.

Virgo – Penelope

You’re observant, analytical, strategic and always thinking about the little details, like Penelope. *Cough cough, Lady Whistledown*. Your downfall is that you overthink absolutely everything and are very critical, but incredibly loyal in love.

Libra – Daphne

Libra is all about love and fairness, just like the Duchess, Daphne. You’re romantic, charming and graceful. Your main focus in life is marriage and you highly value your reputation, but you really struggle when relationships feel unbalanced.

Scorpio – Duke of Hastings

You’re mysterious and complex, just like Simon Basset aka the Duke of Hastings, but under that hard exterior, you have strong passion and love deeply. You have that “all-or-nothing” approach when it comes to love and fear being vulnerable.

Sagittarius – Marina Thompson

Just like Featherington cousin Marina, you’re very independent, bold and fiery, which people love. But you can make impulsive decisions, be very restless and take risks too quickly, without thinking things through.

Capricorn – Anthony

You’ve got that eldest son energy. You’re responsible, driven, unfazed by pressure and always put your family first. You’re emotionally guarded and reluctant to fall in love, but when you do, you’re really loyal and intense.

Aquarius – Eloise

You’re giving major Eloise energy. Independent, rebellious, outrageously intellectual. You question social norms, don’t care for romance, and always feel like the odd one out. But you’re a feminist icon.

Pisces – Colin

Just like soft boy Colin, you’re dreamy, romantic and super sensitive. When it comes to love, you want that deep emotional connection, but you can be very naive.

For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix